Elon Musk willing to fund Mel Gibson $100 million for historically accurate ‘Odyssey’ adaptation

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk has said he would be willing to fund Mel Gibson with $100 million to make a historically accurate adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey.

On July 22, Musk responded to a post by X user John Carter who wrote the following: “I want Elon Musk to give Mel Gibson $100 million to film an Odyssey adaptation with painstakingly historically accurate ships, armour, weapons, and casting, with all dialogue taken straight from the original poem and delivered in Homeric Greek.”

Musk replied by stating, “I’m down.”

However, whether Musk’s pledge amounts to a firm offer is unclear. Shortly after this reply, he responded to a scene of the Odyssey created by his AI model Grok Imagine. Musk wrote: “Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer.”

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey adaptation has been heavily criticized, especially due to its “woke” DEI casting, including a role for gender-confused actress Ellen “Elliot” Page. The movie was also under fire for multiple historical inaccuracies, such as using armor that did not fit the time the story was set in.

Some of Gibson’s films, on the other hand, are lauded for their historical accuracy, like The Passion of the Christ, in which actors speak in Aramaic and Latin, in accordance with the practice in the Holy Land in the first century. In Mel Gibson-directed blockbuster Apocalypto, which is set in 1511 in Latin America, all the actors are native Americans who only speak Mayan.

Even if Musk made an offer to fund Gibson’s version of The Odyssey, it remains unknown whether the director would accept the project. He recently finished the filming of The Resurrection of the Christ, the much-anticipated sequel to The Passion of the Christ, which is scheduled to be released in two parts on May 6, 2027, and May 25, 2028.

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