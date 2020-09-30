Elon Musk won’t take COVID vaccine, calls Bill Gates a ‘knucklehead’

PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus! Sign the petition here.

LOS ANGELES, September 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — One of the world’s most famous innovators has declared that neither he nor any member of his family will be taking a coronavirus vaccine.

Elon Musk, 49, the aerospace and Tesla pioneer, has taken a skeptical approach to the Covid-19 pandemic, keeping open his factory despite national lockdown orders.

In a “Sway” podcast interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher, the “billionaire entrepreneur” stated his firmly held belief that lockdowns are irrational.

“What we have is something with a very low mortality rate and high contagion,” he told Swisher.

“And something that is of low risk to a young person is of high risk to an older person. Essentially, the right thing to do would be to not have done a lockdown for the whole country. (...) I think anyone who is at risk should be quarantined until the storm passes.”

Musk called the lockdown a “no-win situation” and said it had “diminished” his “faith in humanity” because people have been irrational in the face of the virus. He told his interviewer that neither he nor his family will get the vaccine.

“I’m not at risk for COVID, nor are my kids,” he said.

The businessman told his interviewer that he and his SpaceX company had been working as usual and did not “skip a day.”

“We had national security clearance because we were doing national security work,” Musk explained.

“We sent astronauts to the space station and back.”

His Tesla electric car manufacturer has also been open for business, except for several weeks when it was “shut down by the state and then overzealous Alameda County (California),” a closure he called a “travesty.”

“But apart from that, we’ve been making cars this entire time,” he said. “And it’s been great.”

Musk was reluctant to debate The New York Times journalist on his COVID skeptic views, but he pointed out that Tesla itself works closely in the pharmaceutical industry.

“We’ve also spent quite a lot of time with the Harvard epidemiology team doing antibody studies,” he said.

“Tesla makes the vaccine machines for CureVac.”

The innovator then took a swipe at fellow billionaire Bill Gates.

“Gates said something about me not knowing what I was doing,” Musk said.

“It’s like, hey, knucklehead, we actually make the vaccines for CureVac, that company you’re invested in.”

According to Forbes Magazine, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation invested $52 million in the German pharmaceutical and vaccine company in 2015.

Musk is one of the most successful entrepreneurs alive today. He designed and sold a video game when he was only 12 and turned a profit at pay-for-entrance parties he hosted while in college. He dropped out days into a PhD program so as not to be left out of the internet revolution. He co-founded Tesla, designing electric cars, batteries and solar energy generators, and he founded SpaceX, designing recyclable rocket ships and other space gear. He also co-founded OpenAI, apparently because he is worried that Artificial Intelligence will ultimately be bad for humanity.

Musk has five sons with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson Musk, and an infant son with his girlfriend, Canadian music star Grimes.