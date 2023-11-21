Elon Musk’s X files federal lawsuit against left-wing Media Matters

X Corp argued in its lawsuit that Media Matters ‘manufactured’ instances of major ads running alongside neo-Nazi content in a bid to ‘destroy’ the social media company.

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk’s X Corp (Twitter) filed a federal lawsuit against left-wing watchdog outfit Media Matters For America after it accused X last week of running major ads alongside content promoting Nazi ideology.

X Corp argued in its lawsuit that the left-wing organization “manufactured” the images shown in its article in a bid to “destroy” the social media company.

Media Matters, which frequently clips and reposts allegedly offensive videos from conservative commentators, ran an article on Friday accusing Musk of having descended “into white nationalist and antisemitic conspiracy theories” and asserting that his newly purchased and rebranded social media platform, X, “has been placing ads for major brands like Apple, Bravo (NBCUniversal), IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity (Comcast) next to content that touts Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party.”

The article cites previous comment from X CEO Linda Yaccarino, who said that “brands are now ‘protected from the risk of being next to’ potentially toxic content,” and argues that Media Matters’ research proves Yaccarino’s comments to be inaccurate.

The report had already led IBM, NBCUniversal, and Comcast to pause running ads on X.

In a federal lawsuit filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Division of Texas, Fort Worth Division, X Corp denied the charges and argued that Media Matters’ research was fabricated and doesn’t represent the experiences of actual users.

The move comes after Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, vowed Saturday to launch a “thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company,” promising to hold accountable the group’s’ “board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them … ”

In the 15-page legal filing, the company alleges that Media Matters, which was founded by prominent liberal operative David Brock, “knowingly and maliciously manufactured side-by-side images depicting advertisers’ posts on X Corp.’s social media platform beside Neo-Nazi and white-nationalist fringe content and then portrayed these manufactured images as if they were what typical X users experience on the platform.”

“Media Matters designed both these images and its resulting media strategy to drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp,” the complaint alleges.

X stated that it conducted an internal investigation into the strategies employed by Media Matters to obtain its reported results. According to the challenge, the left-wing site used accounts to selectively follow “a small set of users consisting entirely of accounts in one of two categories: those known to produce extreme, fringe content, and accounts owned by X’s big-name advertisers.”

“The end result was a feed precision-designed by Media Matters for a single purpose: to produce side-by-side ad/content placements that it could screenshot in an effort to alienate advertisers.”

In a Monday afternoon post on X, Yaccarino told users that she’s “committed to truth and fairness,” and that “the truth” is that no “authentic user on X saw IBM’s, Comcast’s, or Oracle’s ads next to the [white nationalist or Neo-Nazi] content in Media Matters’ article.”

“Only 2 users saw Apple’s ad next to the content, at least one of which was Media Matters,” she said. “Data wins over manipulation or allegations. Don’t be manipulated. Stand with X.”

In a Monday night statement, Media Matters president Angelo Carusone claimed the lawsuit by X Corp was intended as a “bully” tactic and doubled down on the claims made in its November 16 article.

“This is a frivolous lawsuit meant to bully X’s critics into silence,” Carusone said. “Media Matters stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court.”

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that he will be exploring X Corp’s claims against Media Matters.

“We are examining the issue closely to ensure that the public has not been deceived by the schemes of radical left-wing organizations who would like nothing more than to limit freedom by reducing participation in the public square,” Paxton said.

The Texas Attorney General’s office has additionally made clear that, “[u]nder the Texas Business Organizations Code and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the OAG will vigorously enforce against nonprofits who commit fraudulent acts in or affecting the state of Texas,” Fox News reported.

A self-professed watchdog of conservative media, Media Matters had received a $1 million grant from infamous liberal financier George Soros in 2010.

Politico reported that the group has also “received funding from or formed partnerships with several groups that Soros funds or has funded,” including “the Tides Foundation, Democracy Alliance, MoveOn.org and the Center for American Progress.”

Ilyse Hogue, president of the National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL), claimed in 2021 to have worked alongside Media Matters along with other groups to get LifeSiteNews permanently banned from Facebook.

