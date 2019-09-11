Embattled Buffalo bishop tried to contain ‘love triangle’ between two priests and seminarian 

NewsCatholic Church

BUFFALO, New York, September 11, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – Buffalo’s embattled Bishop Richard Malone stated in a recently released secret recording of a private conversation that if the media found out about what he called a “love triangle” between two priests and a seminarian in his diocese, his career as bishop would be over.

A “love” letter has now surfaced that was written by Fr. Ryszard Biernat, who was Bishop Malone’s secretary, to Matthew Bojanowski, a seminarian who has since left the seminary, in July 2016. Biernat and Bojanowski are both 38 years old.

It was during this secretly recorded August 2 conversation between Bishop Malone and Biernat about the letter that the bishop spoke about a “love triangle” involving Biernat, Fr. Jeffrey Nowak, and seminarian Bojanowski. The recorded conversation was leaked to the media and reported on last week. Biernat is now on administrative leave.

“I think we’re gonna blow this story up into something like an atom bomb if we start talking about that. You know?” Malone told Biernat during the conversation. “Cause then it sounds like, it sounds like a soap opera. It sounds like a love triangle. And you know what the media can do with that.”

Biernat said last week he released the secret recordings because they implicate the bishop in covering up abuse of a seminarian by a priest.

“I thought, 'I need to do something,' so I started recording those meetings because they say one thing but they do nothing,” he told WKBW.

But the secret recording also touches on Fr. Biernat’s relationship with the seminarian Bojanowski.

LifeSiteNews has obtained a photograph of the July 13, 2016, three-page handwritten letter from the priest to the seminarian.

"Remember? The library of the bishop’s house? I hesitated at first in saying that I trully [sic] love You. What I have been feeling for You is something totally new and different from all the other feelings of love I have experienced. Now, I have no hesitation in saying that I love You (in privet [sic] and in public). And I will always love you more than yesterday," the letter stated.

"At this point I cannot imagine my life without you. But I cannot bear the thought of you being entrapped either. So my beloved Matthew, I hope and pray that you are my 'other ½ that walks life’s journey with me,'" the letter adds a little later.

The emotionally-charged letter underscores that Biernat feared the seminarian felt “entrapped” in their relationship because the priest held an important post in the diocese. Biernat also worried that Bojanowski would feel emotionally tied to him because the priest had revealed painful stories about his past dealings with men.

The letter is written in a florid style occasionally marked by spelling mistakes and Polish orthographic conventions. The full letter is published below and a link to the original can be found here.

Fr. Biernat and his lawyer said in a statement to LifeSiteNews that the letter was “a letter of friendship and nothing more should be read into it.”

They underscored, however, that the letter had been stolen by seminarian Bojanowski’s own confessor, Fr. Jeffrey Nowak, who is the other priest implicated in what Bishop Malone referred to as a “love triangle.”

“We have respectfully declined to discuss the letter that was improperly and surreptitiously taken by Fr. Jeffrey Nowak from his penitent approximately 3 years ago,” they state.

“At the time that he improperly and surreptitiously took an unauthorized photograph of that letter, Fr. Nowak was a guest of his penitent at his apartment in Boston, Massachusetts. Fr. Nowak was not authorized to rummage through or read his penitant's [sic] personal belongings or correspondence. He was not authorized to take a photograph of any personal letters,” they continued.

“Fr. Nowak's surreptitious and unauthorized acts against his penitent were an absolute violation of the priest-penitent relationship. The letter in question is a letter of friendship and nothing more should be read into it,” they added.

In its article about the letter, Crux revealed that Biernat and Bojanowski bought a house together in 2018. A source close to both men told LifeSiteNews that the house had been owned by Bojanowski’s family who was reluctantly putting it on the market. When Biernat offered to buy it with Bojanowski, the family was delighted that it would thus stay in the family.

Biernat, who until recently was best known as a beekeeper, wanted to buy a house so that he would have somewhere permanent to keep his bees.

“Father Ryszard [Biernat] went through the diocesan lawyer to purchase the house with Matthew [Bojanowski],” the source told LifeSiteNews. “He never tried to hide it.”

Biernat was born and raised in a small town in southern Poland. As a seminarian in Tarnów, he discerned a calling as a missionary to the United States. His English was poor when he arrived at St. Cyril and St. Methodius Seminary in Orchard Lake, Michigan, where Polish-speaking seminarians normally attend before entering Christ the King Seminary in Buffalo.

A source close to Fr. Biernat told LifeSiteNews that she believes the letter can be explained through cultural differences and noted that Biernat had difficulty getting used to American ways.

“Father told me he has a hard time in the West because everything [here] is hypersexualized,” she said.

***

Fr. Ryszard Biernat July 13, 2016 letter to Matthew Bojanowski

‘Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.

Kochany Mateuszu [Darling Matthew],

I write to you with a heavy hart [sic], worrying that You may feel entrapped in our relationship. Why would I say that? Well, I have always been committed to be honest with you, and made my committment [sic] an absolute necessity since the day You said You loved me.

Remember? The library of the bishop’s house? I hesitated at first in saying that I trully [sic] love You. What I have been feeling for You is something totally new and different from all the other feelings of love I have experienced. Now, I have no hesitation in saying that I love You (in privet [sic] and in public). And I will always love you more than yesterday.

However, in the process of being honest, I revealed to You so much about myself. And I know from Your first letter to me that you heard me! You are a good listener.

So to get to the point of my letter, I am afraid that all you know about me may compromise your freedom to love or to leave. I am afraid that perhaps you would not want to leave our relationship because you would not want to be another guy who hurts me. Or what I would do if you leave, considering my position in the diocese.

I wish to give you freedom! You stay or leave our relationship, I will always love You, and if you leave I’ll be o.k. “One runs the risk of weeping a little if one lets oneself be tamed.” At this point I cannot imagine my life without you. But I cannot bear the thought of you being entrapped either.

So my beloved Matthew, I hope and pray that you are my “other ½ that walks life’s journey with me.”

Forever grateful for [you] loving me first!

With love,

Rysio

P.S. “Only You know me like a winter knows the rain.”

13-Lipiec [July]-2016