Eminent doctor: COVID vaccine is ‘bioterrorism by injection’ and has likely caused at least 50K deaths in the US

July 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In a candid interview with German international trial attorney, Reiner Fuellmich, eminent physician Dr. Peter McCullough reflected upon what he called “propagandized bioterrorism by injection,” expressing concern that the current experimental COVID-19 vaccines may sterilize the young, foster cancer, and could have likely caused 50,000 to (currently) 70,000 deaths already in the United States.

During the explosive June 11 interview, McCullough, an internist and cardiologist, along with being a professor of medicine and editor of two major medical journals, began his comments asserting, “I believe that we’re under the application of a form of bioterrorism that’s worldwide, [and] that appears to have been many years in the planning.”

He believes this bioterrorism has come in two stages, including the “Phase I” which consisted of a “respiratory virus that spread across the world and effected relatively few people, about one percent of many populations, but generated great fear.”

This fear enabled multiple levels of government mitigation policies including shutdowns, mask mandates, and mass testing. “Every single thing that was done in the public health response to the pandemic made it worse,” he said.

In response, McCullough and a group of colleagues began to seek, discover, and publish treatments for the virus in the medical journals he edited, and began to “meet resistance at all levels” though their findings demonstrated “about an 85% reduction in hospitalizations and death.”

Despite his eminent qualifications, YouTube pulled down a presentation he gave on their platform, while other outlets actively suppressed virtually all information regarding the early treatment of patients.

“So, what we had discovered was that the suppression of early treatment was tightly linked to the development of a vaccine,” McCullough explained. “And the entire program [of] bioterrorism Phase I … was really all about keeping the population in fear and in isolation, and preparing them to accept the vaccine which appears to be Phase II of a bioterrorism operation.”

While he emphasizes, “we know this is Phase II of [a] bioterrorism [operation],” though “we don’t know who is behind it,” it is clear that “they want a needle in every arm to inject messenger RNA or adenoviral DNA into every human being.”

In order to combat this agenda, McCullough said, “Our goal is to get a large group [of people] … that they cannot vaccinate.” Such groups should include the high percentages of individuals who have already recovered from COVID-19 (at least 80% in Texas for example) and thus enjoy natural immunity, or are merely “suspected COVID-recovered.” Others would include children for whom COVID-19 is an irrelevant risk, though the experimental vaccine remains a significant threat, along with pregnant women, and more.

“We want a big block [of people],” he explained. “If we can break the ‘needle in every arm’ [agenda], then I think [its real purpose] will be exposed.”

With regards to ending experimental COVID-19 vaccination campaigns against children, he explained, “today we have 800 cases of young people developing myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart. And because I’m a cardiologist, I have a clinical authority position here, and I’m going to opine that because there’s no clinical benefit in young people whatsoever, to get the vaccine, that even one case is too many.”

CDC guilty of ‘malfeasance’

And because the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other agencies have not exercised their due diligence to reduce the risks of these injections, McCullough charges them with malfeasance.

“With this program there is no critical event committee, there is no data safety monitoring board, and there is no human ethics committee. Those structures are mandatory for all large clinical investigations,” he said. “And so, the word that’s really used for what is going on is ‘malfeasance;’ that’s wrongdoing by those in a position of authority. And without any safety measures in place, you can see what’s going on.”

This is “the largest application of a biological product with the greatest amount of morbidity and mortality in the history of our country,” he said. And on June 11, the Texas A&M medical professor explained, that the current number of reported deaths in the U.S. was “over 5,000” with “15,000 hospitalizations.”

However, he emphasized that with the help of institutional whistleblowers, and working with data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), they believe the death rate is 10 times higher than standard reports.

Whistleblowers reveal 50K actual deaths, ‘propagandized bioterrorism by injection’

“We have a pretty good lead that the real number is 10 fold [higher],” McCullough said. “We knew from data from Harvard in 2016 that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) only reports about 10 percent of what’s really going on. So, we had to get another data source. And, we have inside people. We have now a whistleblower inside the CMS, and we have two whistleblowers within the CDC. And those are being developed right now in order to get this out. So, we’re looking at 10x. We think we have 50,000 dead Americans. 50,000. So, we actually have more deaths due to the vaccine per day, than certainly the viral illness, by far. It’s basically, in a sense, it’s propagandized bioterrorism by injection.”

The most recent data from the CDC’s VAERS system released last Friday reveals reports of 411,931 total adverse events in the United States following injections of experimental COVID-19 gene therapy vaccines, including 6,985 deaths and 34,065 serious injuries, between Dec. 14, 2020, and June 25, 2021.

If McCullough is right, and the real number of deaths is 10x higher than the report above, this would mean actual deaths in the U.S. would now be approaching 70,000.

The whole ‘vaccine’ enterprise is ‘contrived,’ may cause cancer, infertility

The Texas physician went on to discuss how data from the Cleveland Clinic along with other studies reveal that thirty to fifty percent “of people who are already immune, naturally immune,” are still getting the vaccine. Since there is no medical, clinical or safety reason for such people to be injected with these biological agents, it reveals that “the vaccine is contrived. This whole thing is contrived. It should be very obvious. Now the CDC has changed the cycle threshold down to lower, so they’re going to make fewer cases, so it’s going to look [as if the vaccine reduced cases and deaths].”

In observing other data, McCullough also fears the possibility that these novel experimental gene-therapy injections could foster cancer and lead to infertility in the young. “I am very afraid based on what we have learned, just by the first injections, that they interact with p53 and BRCA [Breast Cancer gene], that they could ultimately lead to cancers. They could lead to cancers. “

In addition, he explained, “the Japanese have already shown us that lipid particles concentrate in the ovaries. Could they be sterilizing? If you said this is all a Gates Foundation program to reduce the population, it’s fitting pretty well with that hypothesis,” he said.

“The first wave was to kill the old people by the respiratory infection. The second wave is to take the survivors and target the young people and sterilize them. If you notice, the messaging in the country, in the United States, is, they’re not even interested in the old people now. They want the kids…. Such a focus on the kids,” McCullough emphasized.

Universities guilty of harassment or intimidation

He also explains why only early treatments can reduce hospitalizations and deaths, while it remains “mathematically impossible” for vaccination campaigns to do the same.

Further, the many universities who are mandating experimental COVID-19 vaccination for their students are attempting to do so apart from a written policy, which is needed for accreditation agencies. “There have been no signed policies because they know they can’t write a policy mandating an investigational vaccine. You can’t have a policy forcing people into research,” McCullough explained. “So, if an institution, a hospital or university demands the vaccine without a policy, by definition, that’s harassment, or intimidation.”

The medical professor is the lead expert in a bellwether case being litigated against Houston Methodist Hospital due to their seeking to mandate the reception of experimental COVID-19 vaccines by all existing employees and new hires, as a condition of employment.

Many victories of his team’s efforts

Throughout the interview, the cardiologist also highlighted many victories won by himself and his colleagues, including their working with the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, in creating a home patient guide and in organizing the U.S. into four different telemedical services.

“So, without the government really understanding what was going on, we crushed the epidemic curve in the United States towards the end of December and January. We basically took care of the pandemic with about 50 doctors and telemedicine services,” he explained. “And, to this day, we treat about 25% of the U.S. COVID-19 population that actually are at high risk, over age 50 with medical problems or present with severe symptoms.”

Their experimental COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaigns helped bring about the continual drop of vaccination rates since April 8, with the government promoters “becoming desperate to try and convince individuals to get a vaccine.”

“I’m in Texas where we never underwent lockdown. I was a strong proponent of us staying open. We had 35 treating doctors who were willing to go against their medical centers and treat patients. We were able to convince our governor to [issue] an executive order recognizing natural immunity, banning any mandatory vaccines by public agencies, banning vaccine passports, [and] banning any discrimination on passports,” he explained.

And with Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Rand Paul (R-KY) as allies in Washington, along with media outlets Fox News, Real News and OAN, their loosely formed C-19 group “are now on national TV almost every night in the United States to provide a counter-viewpoint to Anthony Fauci and (Rochelle) Walensky at the CDC and NIH.”

