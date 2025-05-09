Empire State Building lit up in shining gold and white in honor of Pope Leo XIV

The Empire State Building in New York City was lit up with the colors of the Vatican flag last night in honor of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope.

On Thursday night, the famous skyscraper in Manhattan shone in gold and white, representing the colors of the Vatican flag, in honor of Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost’s election as the 267th pope. Cardinal Prevost, who chose the name Leo XVI, is the first pope and bishop of Rome from the United States of America.

Shining gold and white tonight in honor of Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope. 📷: @DanTVusa pic.twitter.com/Kz28tq5T9S — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) May 8, 2025

