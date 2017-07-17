UK will pay $1.3 billion to fund abortions and contraception around the world

LONDON, England, July 17, 2017 (LifeSiteNews) — England used last week’s “Family Planning Summit” to announce it is increasing tax dollars for abortions around the world.

The United Kingdom has committed more than one billion pounds ($1.309 billion) in the next five years for global “family planning,” the politically correct euphemism for abortion and contraception. But International Development Secretary Priti Patel acknowledged the tax funds would pay for “safe abortions.”

Patel said her government’s spending to terminate fetuses the world over will be £225 million a year for the next five years, an increase of £45 million a year.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) also has acknowledged that “‘Family planning’ is contraception and abortion.”

The UK government is ignoring the sentiments of its citizens. A recent ComRes poll showed 65 percent do not want their taxes used for abortions overseas.

The Family Planning Summit was hosted by Patel representing England’s Department of International Development, Melinda Gates representing the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Natalia Kanem representing the United Nations Population Fund.

England is the second largest supporter of abortion in the world. In the past five years, Britain has given Marie Stopes International alone £163.01 million.

Last week, the BPAS declared that “the answer to unsafe abortion is not contraception, it is safe abortion,” because “women cannot control fertility through contraception alone.”

The BPAS advocates for global abortion promotion because more than half of foreign women whose babies they aborted in 2016 were already using contraception.

The “Family Planning Summit” claims that 214 million women need contraception. That figure is debated by Third World women themselves.

Obianuju Ekeocha of Culture of Life Africa explained that the liberal claim that millions of women “need” contraception is false. The African-born representative of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children told the BBC that African women generally are pro-life and are not asking for contraception but for more basic necessities such as water.

“I was born in Africa, I was raised in Africa, I continue to go to Africa many times a year,” she established. “You just speak to any ordinary [African] woman. I think contraception might be like the 10th thing she says [that she wants], if that.”

Ekeocha said liberal Western countries’ push for abortion and contraception on African women is a form of “ideological colonization.”

Contraception and abortion is a “Western solution” to African poverty, she said, accusing liberals of colonialism. “I don’t think that any Western country has a right to pay for abortions in an African country, especially when the majority of people don’t want abortion … that then becomes a form of ideological colonization,” she said.

She warned that the “very fabric” of an African nation will be “shredded” by Western funding of abortion-promoting groups like Marie Stopes.

“Most of the African cultures across the different African countries consider abortion the destruction of human life,” Ekeocha told LifeSiteNews.

Nigerian Bishop Emmanuel Badejo is another outspoken critic of the Western push for Third World contraception and abortion. Badejo characterizes the global “Family Planning” movement as “pushing an imperialist agenda” that “demeans the cherished African respect for the life of the unborn.”

Ekeocha also criticized Western contraception promoters in that they do not warn African women about the side effects of the dangerous IUD and other forms of birth control.

“My lifeline out of poverty was education,” Ekeocha told the BBC in a powerful debate. “It was not contraception. And there are so many other women who have walked the same path as I have without ever having to take recourse to some contraception provided by the British government or the United States government.”