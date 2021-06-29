English nuns join massive lockdown protests in London

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

LONDON, June 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A group of English nuns joined massive protests that engulfed London on Saturday, speaking out about deaths and other health complications after people have received “the so-called COVID-19 vaccines.”

“We’re praying for 64 people who have died,” Mother Marilla, the Mother General of the Tyburn Nuns who live opposite London’s Hyde Park, said in a video posted by a Twitter user. “And I’m praying for a 17-year-old boy. My friend asked me to pray for him. He has to have brain surgery, because he got a blood clot. And that’s after he took the vaccine. That’s not normal.”

“All of what we’re saying, it’s not conspiracy. These are people who have talked to us face-to-face. They’ve written to us, they’ve telephoned to us, we speak to them,” she said.

“This is people who’ve actually asked us to pray,” she said. “We have to speak out about this, there’s something not normal about this.”

People of all ages and backgrounds could be seen packing Hyde Park and the streets of downtown London on Saturday, as people flooded into England’s capital to protest COVID-19 measures. The number of protesters has been estimated to have been in the hundreds of thousands, if not millions.

Vaccine-related deaths were a common theme at the protest, as demonstrators carried signs with slogans like “ASTRA ZENECA KILLED MY HUSBAND.”

Protesters covered police cars in anti-mask and anti-lockdown stickers, while others threw hundreds of tennis balls at Parliament and the Prime Minister’s residence at Downing Street. Some tennis balls reportedly bore the names of people who have died after taking COVID-19 vaccines.

One tweet shows a ball inscribed with the name of Jacob Clynick, a 13-year-old Michigan boy who died with heart complications earlier this month days after his second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine. The CDC has said that heart inflammation is “likely” linked to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Protesters also rallied against a bill introduced in Parliament in March that would give British authorities additional power to crack down on “disruptive” non-violent protests.

The Saturday protest, dubbed “Freedom March,” is one of several large-scale demonstrations to have taken place in London against COVID-19 measures since last spring. Another London protest just two months ago drew similar crowds. Pro-freedom groups have already said that they are planning additional protests for later this week.

After several months in lockdown, U.K. health officials have posited July 19 as a tentative date for a greater re-opening of British society, though they have stressed that that date could be pushed into the future, based on spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

New health secretary Sajid Javid vowed on Monday, however, that there would be “no going back” to the more stringent lockdown restrictions which were in place throughout the U.K. until recently.

