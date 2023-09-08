Entebbe Declaration calls on Africa to combat porn’s exploitation of women and children

Lawmakers are warning of the harms of porn and of sex ed for kids in Africa, as well as the danger of a treaty that would destroy the sovereignty of African nations.

ENTEBBE, Uganda (LifeSiteNews) — An African pro-family, inter-parliamentary forum issued a declaration calling on African nations to combat pornography as a “driver of exploitation of women and children.”

The first-ever African Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family Values and Sovereignty, held this year by Uganda’s Parliamentary Forum on Family in partnership with the African Bar Association and the Foundation for African Cultural Heritage, released an “Entebbe Declaration” shared with LifeSiteNews by Tobias Nauruki, who works with pro-life and pro-family legislatures, professionals, religious leaders, and organizations in Africa.

The document’s main purpose is twofold: to urge African nations to ban and restrict access to porn (in the Entebbe Declaration on Pornography), as well as to urge the countries to refrain from signing the Post-Cotonou ACP-EU Treaty between over 100 African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) countries and the European Union (EU), unless certain conditions are met (in the Entebbe Declaration on the Post-Cotonou ACP-EU Treaty).

The parliamentarians behind the declaration warn that this newest iteration of the ACP-EU Treaty undermines national sovereignty and African values, including by hindering the ability of African nations to stop the “sexualization of the African child” through its “comprehensive sexuality education” (CSE) mandate. The declaration decries such CSE, which often includes graphic sexual content, as “harmful” and an affront to African “cultural values.”

The Entebbe Declaration on Pornography points out that while the African Union’s Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want “calls upon African States to eliminate ‘All forms of gender-based violence against women and girls,’” porn that “sexualize[s] violence against women and girls” remains “accessible all across Africa.”

The document highlights the fact that while porn use is a “root cause” of violence against women and increases the demand for women and children trafficked into prostitution, “it is being largely ignored in all efforts to end violence in Africa.”

The lawmakers emphasize that porn harms and even destroys marriages and families since it “promotes a distorted, debased, and often violent image of human sexuality, devoid of love, responsibility, and commitment.”

Indeed, violence alone is increasingly becoming a hallmark of popular porn content on mainstream porn websites such as Pornhub, which has faced government inquiries for featuring graphic sexual violence, torture, and criminal sexual assault for the viewing pleasure of the public. Studies have shown that 88% of scenes from popular porn videos involve physical aggression, and about half of the scenes contained verbal aggression, usually toward females.

A meta-analysis of 22 studies has also found that porn consumption is associated with sexual aggression internationally.

African children are being sexualized not just from voluntary porn consumption but from the very CSE programs funded by foreign nations and international organizations, the conference laments.

They assert that such programs use “pornographic, explicit” materials and “teach African children it is normal and acceptable to have sex, instructing them in masturbation, vaginal, anal, and oral sex, and sexual pleasure, using pornographic, explicit materials, and teaching them about pedophilia and bestiality, among other sexual orientations, without parental knowledge or consent.”

The legislators, therefore, called upon “all African Parliaments” to ban the “production and dissemination of pornography and explicit materials, including harmful ‘comprehensive sexuality education’ (CSE) programmes,” and to “prohibit, combat and punish all forms of exploitation of children.”

The conference also called for the regulation of internet porn, including through banning any access by children; the revision of any African Union policies that promote sex education for kids; and formal resolutions declaring porn to be a “serious public health crisis” and a “main driver of violence against women and children” that “denigrates women and girls” and “leads to the breakdown of marriages and families in Africa.”

The declaration was issued after testimony that an LGBT advocacy group is “sexually exploiting and recruiting” minors in Uganda to make gay porn.

Post-Cotonou ACP-EU treaty a threat to national sovereignty

The conference also urged the heads of all African ACP nations to refrain from signing the ACP-EU Partnership Agreement — which would legally bind the countries for 20 years — except under explicit conditions designed to protect the sovereignty of the African countries as well as their pro-family values.

The lawmakers insisted that the agreement’s provision establishing undefined “human rights” be removed because the EU parliament “considers abortion, LGBT issues, and autonomous sexual rights for children to be human rights … ”

Among other changes, the conference called for the following revisions to the treaty:

“That all references to ‘sexual and reproductive health’ and ‘sexual and reproductive health and rights’ be removed, since these terms are frequently invoked by the EU and the UN to “advance abortion.”

“That each ACP national legislature be allowed to propose amendments to the treaty’s provisions which may conflict with their national laws and/or their religious and cultural values,” since the treaty mandates compliance on sex ed for children and special LGBT rights, as well as abortion.”

“That the term ‘gender’ in the treaty be clearly defined as male and female only.”

That the supremacy clause invalidating provisions in any existing treaty with which it conflicts be removed, since it violates countries’ national sovereignty.

That the treaty adds the clause, “Nothing in this treaty shall be construed to promote or encourage abortion, ‘comprehensive sexuality education,’ rights related to sexual orientation or gender identity, or autonomous sexual rights or services for children of minor age. The implementation of this treaty must be effected with full respect for the national sovereignty, laws, and religious and cultural values of ACP countries.”

The conference proposed as an alternative that ACP and EU countries “consider continuing under the Cotonou Agreement instead” to keep the ACP states united and allow them “space to negotiate updates and amendments in full consultation with national parliaments.”

An appeal to African heads of state, government officials, diplomats, and parliaments

In order to help combat the threats to national sovereignty and family values across the continent, the conference called on government officials to “formally support” the Entebbe Declaration on Pornography and “refrain from signing the Post-Cotonou Agreement” unless revisions are made in accordance with The Entebbe Declaration on the Post-Cotonou ACP-EU Treaty.

The conference additionally calls upon government officials to:

“Require that any development assistance … is conditioned upon a donor pledge that no funding will be used for abortion, comprehensive sexuality education and/or the LGBTQ agenda.”

“Defend natural marriage between a man and a woman.”

“To halt the implementation of anti-life and anti-family legislation, policies, and programmes couched in expressions such as ‘sexual and reproductive health and rights.’”

“To stop forthwith the sexualization of the African child by prohibiting the adoption and implementation of ‘comprehensive sexuality education’ (CSE) and sexual and reproductive health programming.”

“To uphold and respect the rights of parents to guide the upbringing, education, and health of their children and identify and stop all foreign actors interfering with and undermining parental rights.”

African diplomats and ambassadors are likewise called upon to refrain from signing any treaty or agreement “without explicit protections for African religious, cultural, and family values,” or without a donor pledge that any development assistance will not be used for “abortion, comprehensive sexuality education and/or the LGBTQ agenda.”

Similarly, African Parliaments were called upon to enact laws advancing the above-stated goals.

During the conference held earlier this year, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni urged those gathered to reject clauses in the updated Cotonou Agreement with the EU that promote abortion, homosexuality, and gender ideology, and affirmed his commitment to reject CSE policies.

“Africa should provide the lead to save the world from this degeneration and decadence which is really very dangerous for humanity,” Museveni said.

