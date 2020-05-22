‘Epitome’ of ‘absurdity’: Priest responds to Pope’s suggestion COVID-19 caused by Earth’s anger

Urgent appeal to the bishops of the world: Feed your flock! Sign the petition here.

May 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A priest has contradicted Pope Francis’s assertion that the coronavirus pandemic was caused, not by God, but by nature “having a fit.”

Father Linus Clovis said today at the virtual Rome Life Forum that the Pope’s and other bishops’ eagerness to deny that COVID-19 is a sign of God’s displeasure is “even more disturbing” than the closure of the churches.

“For Catholics … a ‘great wall’ was erected in their face as the Church hierarchy succumbed, without demur, to governmental pronouncements that placed all churches under ‘quarantine,” Clovis said.

“Even more disturbing was the speed with which a caucus of episcopal voices were raised to contradict the faithful’s ‘sensus fidei’ that the pandemic was very likely a divine chastisement,” he continued.

“The epitome of this absurdity was realized by the declaration, backed by and packed with pontifical authority, that the pandemic was merely Mother Earth throwing a...fit for the decades of terrestrial abuse she had endured from her greedy human children.”

Clovis observed that the full message of Fatima, which emphasizes God’s punishment, has also been downplayed. He also noted that the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart, for which Our Lady of Fatima specifically asked, has never been done. The consequences of this neglect are obvious in our world today, for Russia has indeed spread her errors, as Our Lady warned, throughout the earth and the West lives today in “a state of practical atheism.”

The Church, which Clovis warned is always punished by God before He strikes the world, has been infiltrated by Communists, thanks to Stalin, and the many sins of bad clerics and lukewarm Catholics deserve divine punishment.

“The ‘Pachamama’ incident alone would have been sufficient provocation...for heaven and earth to call the world to repentance by means of this global pandemic,” the priest said.

Declaring that the “onus of ridding the world of this pandemic rests entirely on us,” Clovis enjoined his hearers to obey the commands of Our Lady of Fatima.