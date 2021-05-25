Epstein guards who falsified records on night he died will avoid jail time, judge agrees

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Judge Analisa Torres agreed to a deferred prosecution deal Tuesday under which the federal prison guards of late billionaire and accused sex predator Jeffrey Epstein will avoid prison time even as they admit to falsifying records to cover their negligence that allowed Epstein to allegedly commit suicide.

Epstein allegedly killed himself in his cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in August 2019. The billionaire was being held on charges of trafficking underaged girls to be raped by himself and wealthy associates, in a high-profile case that was believed to implicate many prominent figures around the world.

The public’s fascination with the case was also fueled by the mysteries surrounding Epstein’s private Caribbean retreat, dubbed “Pedophile Island” by locals, as well as the botched past prosecution and lax punishment for his previous crimes.

CNBC reported that under the deal, guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas admitted to falsifying prison records to state they had faithfully monitored the cells of Epstein and other inmates on August 9-10, 2019. In fact, they neglected their duties to surf the internet, and even took naps while on duty. They will have to perform 100 hours of community service, accept six months of supervision, and cooperate with the U.S. Department of Justice’s upcoming investigation of Epstein’s death.

The case sparked theories that Epstein had actually been murdered, as well as more mainstream questions about the management of the facility holding Epstein, particularly why he was taken off suicide watch and why the officers on duty neglected their regular checks of his cell. Former Attorney General William Barr pledged at the time that the Justice Department will investigate the “serious irregularities” apparent at MCC and continue the investigation into Epstein’s crimes.

While the mainstream media have covered the Epstein case, it has been far less interested in investigating how many of Epstein’s high-profile associates, from former President Bill Clinton to Prince Andrew of the British royal family to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, did more than fly on his plane. In November 2019, Project Veritas revealed that ABC News had quashed a purportedly devastating report on Epstein that, according to ABC anchor Amy Robach, had an “unbelievable” amount of evidence implicating other individuals, including Clinton.