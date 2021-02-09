ER doctor reacts to maskless shoppers: ‘Let ’em die’

ANALYSIS

NAPLES, Florida, February 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – After seeing a video of shoppers and workers without masks happily going about their business in a Florida grocery store, an emergency room doctor with over 153,000 followers tweeted, “Let ’em die. I’m so tired of these people.”

“No vaccines for y’all,” he added.

Dr. Cleavon Gilman, M.D. subsequently deleted the tweet, but Not The Bee saved a screenshot of it.

The video of shoppers in Naples, Florida shocked leftist news anchors, who have been pushing for Americans to wear two or even three masks. Indeed, there appears to be a massive disconnect between normal Americans who are not paralyzed by fear of COVID-19 – and who largely aren’t contracting or spreading it – and elites in coastal cities, where fear of the coronavirus is palpable, mask mandates are ubiquitous, “cases” are “spiking,” and stringent restrictions on social gatherings are in place.

After receiving sharp backlash for his sentiments, Dr. Gilman attempted to defend his post by claiming that “Republicans” are the problem, for “trying to take my [Gilman’s] words out of context as if I deny medical care to people that don’t wear masks.”

Gilman went on to immediately contradict himself, admitting that his “point is that we can’t waste our energy on these COVID deniers … they are not gonna protect themselves so let ‘em die,” before adding that “They’ll find out the hard way.”

Gilman’s personal website contains excerpts from the Hippocratic oath, a document which delineates medical practitioners “will abstain from all intentional wrong-doing and harm.”

The irony of Gilman’s statement seems completely lost on him.

Both CNBC and NBC picked up the same video of maskless shoppers in the Naples supermarket, deriding the scene as “a stunning representation of ‘COVID neglect.’”

“Not a mask is in sight and social distancing is not being followed,” scolded a separate disapproving NBC News report. CNBC’s Shepard Smith said that “We all fantasize about a time when we won’t have to wear the masks anymore. It’s not now.”

However, no one from the Florida store is reported to be ill or to have caught the virus during their visit. It is unclear if any of them are even interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, as Gilman suggested they might be.

Swiss health economist: Deny coronavirus ‘skeptics’ their ‘right to intensive care’

Back in November last year, Swiss health economist Willy Oggier, like Dr. Gilman, shared his own controversial opinion on how to address “corona rebels.”

The health expert suggested that “skeptics” of the coronavirus might be denied “their right to intensive care,” saying that “it often takes a penalty for the system to work.”

In a similar vein to Gilman, Oggier suggested that “corona [skeptics] forfeit their right to an acute bed or an intensive care place in the event of bottlenecks” and that “these people [should] be recorded by name and, in case of doubt, not be given an intensive care bed.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Both Oggier and Gilman predicate their thoughts on the notion that wearing masks and practising social distancing are failsafe measures against spreading COVID-19, and that not complying with these measures constitutes a public health concern. They also presume that the health of those who don’t follow these guidelines, supposedly opening themselves to infection with COVID, is at great risk of being severely compromised.

But the science does not favor such a position. Not only has the donning of face masks been routinely debunked as a measure against contracting the virus, recent reports concerning the available COVID vaccines, allegedly the “road map out of lockdown,” are returning worrying results.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there have been at least 501 deaths and 10,748 other injuries reported following patient reception of the COVID vaccine. The numbers reflect the latest data available as of January 29 from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System website. Of the 501 reported deaths, 453 were from the U.S. The average age of those who died was 77, and the youngest was 23.

More than 25 million Americans have received doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots, which were authorized for emergency use last month after less than a year in development. The vaccines, which are still technically experimental, do not purport to prevent asymptomatic COVID-19 infections or to last longer than one year. At least one congressman already has tested positive for the virus after getting both doses of the Pfizer shot.