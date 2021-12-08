News

Son of pro-life legend Joe Scheidler shares what a post-Roe v. Wade America will look like

In this interview with LifeSite's Jim Hale, Scheidler shares the reason for his optimism about the end of Roe v. Wade, and makes a strong case for the implications affecting other life issues such as forced vaccination.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-Life leader Eric Scheidler of the Pro-Life Action League admits to being highly optimistic about Roe v. Wade being overturned, but the son of the late pro-life hero Joe Scheidler is urging fellow Christians to keep the pressure on.

“We’ve been inviting people to get active,” said Scheidler. “Pray for the justices. If you go to overturnroe.org you can go to a form where you can actually be assigned a specific justice to pray for, so that we are blanketing all nine justices with prayer, including those on the other side.”

