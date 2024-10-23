Eric Trump chastises Harris for demonizing students who shouted ‘Christ is King’ at her rally

At a Trump event in North Carolina, the former president's son reassured the crowd that 'you’re at the right rally!'

(LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump’s son, Eric, joined in the chorus of voices piling on Kamala Harris for publicly ridiculing two students who shouted “Christ is King!” at one of her rallies.

Trump was in North Carolina along with his father and campaign surrogate Ben Carson this week for the “11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting.” After taking the stage, Trump lampooned Harris for her anti-Christian remark.

“Can you believe that comment yesterday?” he asked. “Somebody went out and said, ‘Jesus is King!’ And what did Kamala say? ‘You’re at the wrong rally.’ Well, everybody in here, you’re at the right rally!”

Eric Trump rebukes Kamala’s vile hatred towards Christians in front of faith leaders: “YOU ARE AT THE RIGHT RALLY!” There’s only one campaign declaring Christ as King. The choice is clear. pic.twitter.com/o3mI39oJLW — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) October 21, 2024



Carson himself reminded attendees of the sinister nature of Harris’ comment.

“This election is about whether we are a secular nation or are we one nation under God,” he began. “She said what’s in her heart.”

“But here’s the thing,” he continued, “As it says in Romans 8, ‘If God be for you, who can be against you?’”

Trump echoed those remarks when he took the stage as well.

“(Harris is) very destructive to Christianity and very destructive to evangelicals and to the Catholic Church,” he said.

He continued, “The FBI would send spies into Catholic churches (if Harris wins) … I don’t know how many Catholics are here, but if you’re Catholic, there is no way you can be voting for these people. These people are a nightmare. I don’t know what they have against Catholics, but Catholics are treated worse than anybody.”

While Kamala said that people who believe in Jesus don’t belong to her rallies, in our Movement—We love Christians, we welcome believers, and we embrace followers of Jesus… pic.twitter.com/KembUFlydI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2024



Harris had been interrupted during a campaign speech at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse by two students who shouted, “Jesus is Lord!” and “Christ is King!”

“Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” Harris quipped as the crowd loudly jeered the students.

“I think you meant to go to the smaller (rally) down the street,” Harris added to the delight of the pro-abortion crowd while dismissively waving the students off with her hand.

The stalwart Christian students, Grant Beth and Luke Polaske, later said they were “heckled at, we were cursed at, we were mocked” as they were promptly escorted out of the event.

The pair later went on Fox News and described abortion as a “sacrament of Satan.”

Share











