Erin O’Toole joins growing number of Canadian politicians opposed to Quebec’s tax on the unvaccinated

'Nothing shows the ridiculousness of the Trudeau government better, than in the last 24 hours.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Progressive Conservative (PC) Party leader Erin O’Toole says he opposes Quebec’s plan to “tax and target” the unvaccinated.

Despite being one of the most liberal-minded PC Party leaders to date, Erin O’Toole said on a Facebook Live event Thursday that he is against Quebec’s “health contribution” tax that seeks to target and financially punish those who wish to remain free of the experimental abortion-tainted COVID-19 injections.

While saying the experimental vaccines are “safe and effective” and imploring Canadians to receive their shots, O’Toole maintained that Canada is “not a country that traditionally punishes or imposes in the way that we’re seeing [in Quebec],” and he does not agree that embarking down that road is the answer.

“It’s easy to be frustrated,” said O’Toole. “It’s easy to turn a frustrated 85 percent of the population [the vaccinated] against 10 or 15 other percent of the population [the unvaccinated], but that’s not leadership.”

“Nothing shows the ridiculousness of the Trudeau government better, than in the last 24 hours. They have flip-flopped twice on providing some basic, small, reasonable accommodations for truckers, so we can fill our grocery shelves,” added the politician, referencing the Trudeau government’s reversal and almost immediate reinstatement of the federally regulated vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the border.

“You’ve probably seen shortages across the country … because of the fact that we are already in a trucker shortage, and it’s going to be worse if the mandatory vaccination and rules at the border come into place,” continued O’Toole, explaining that reasonable accommodations need to be put ahead of strong-arming citizens into the shot.

O’Toole has betrayed social conservatives repeatedly on integrally critical issues such as vaccine passports, abortion, and LGBTQ “rights.” But as Trudeau’s Liberals have become more radical, O’Toole has become more outspoken about his disagreement with the direction in which Canada is headed.

Last week, when Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos fielded the tyrannical idea of mandatory vaccination, O’Toole came out in strong opposition of the idea, and accurately accused Trudeau’s government of “normalizing lockdowns and restrictions as the primary tool to fight the latest COVID-19 variant.”

Nevertheless, O’Toole’s push for the jabs, which have been linked to millions of injuries and thousands of deaths worldwide, has left many conservatives feeling betrayed by all the country’s major political parties.

Much of the frustration comes from the fact that pushing the vaccine is unscientific, as coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

Further proving the unscientific nature of vaccine mandates and passports, official data from the province of Ontario shows that as of January 7, there were 1,327 fully vaccinated cases in hospitals, compared to just 441 unvaccinated cases. Similarly damning numbers have been recorded in every Canadian province within the last few weeks.

Despite this, across both the federal and provincial levels, every leader of the major political parties has advocated for the shots, the booster shots, workplace vaccine or testing mandates, and vaccine passport apartheid systems.

