Esteemed doctor condemns funding for COVID treatment, says ivermectin already works

June 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Pierre Kory, the chief medical officer of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care (FLCCC) Alliance, called the U.S. government’s decision to grant $1.2 billion to develop a drug to combat COVID-19 a “colossal waste of taxpayer money for a drug we don’t need,” especially since ivermectin works so well.

This month, the U.S. government agreed to give $1.2 billion of taxpayer money to the pharmaceutical drug company Merck to develop molnupiravir, a drug to combat COVID-19 symptoms.

Kory publicly condemned the decision, arguing that this is a waste of funds considering that already available drugs have been proved to cure patients suffering from COVID-19.

Established in 2020, the FLCCC Alliance has been actively researching and developing “lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness.”

Kory revealed that the U.S. government is “going to commit $1.2 billion of taxpayer money in order to enrich Merck for a drug that is not yet available, which has already been the source of a whistleblower complaint, and which has already failed in hospitalized patients.”

“We already have a drug (ivermectin) which is low cost, safe, widely available which has been proven to work in many phases of disease — not only as outpatients but in all patients,” he continued.

Kory also condemned Merck for alleging that there was no evidence to support the efficacy of ivermectin. On February 4, Merck claimed that there is “no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from pre-clinical studies, no meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with COVID-19 disease, and, a concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies.”

According to Kory, this statement questioned the safety of “one of the safest drugs known in history.” He warned “that statement was a lie” that is causing “an incalculable loss of life.”

“To let that go unanswered is unacceptable,” Kory continued. “And to commit money to a company who behaves in this way is ridiculous. They should instead be saddled with a colossal fine.”

Multiple reports have proved that ivermectin is an effective and inexpensive method to treat COVID-19. The drug has been in use for more than four decades to combat disease.

Although it was approved for use in the United States, the mainstream media routinely condemn the drug that can save lives, calling the success of ivermectin treatment “false and misleading claims.”

