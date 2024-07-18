EU court rules Commission chief violated law by keeping COVID jab contracts secret

In a press release, the General Court of the European Union stated that the European Commission under Ursula von der Leyen 'did not give the public sufficiently wide access to the purchase agreements for COVID-19 vaccines.'

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

UPDATE: Ursula von der Leyen was re-elected by members of the European Parliament on July 18 to serve five more years as the president of the European Commission.

(LifeSiteNews) – The General Court of the European Union found that E.U. Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen was wrong in keeping COVID injection contracts excessively secret.

In a press release from July 17, the court stated, “The Commission did not give the public sufficiently wide access to the purchase agreements for COVID-19 vaccines.”

“In 2020 and 2021, purchase agreements for COVID-19 vaccines were concluded between the Commission and some pharmaceutical undertakings: approximately €2.7 billion were quickly released so that a firm order could be made for more than 1 billion doses of vaccine,” the court stated in its press release.

In January 2021, five MEPs of the Green Party asked the European Commission to publish these contracts in the name of public interest.

READ: Elon Musk said the EU offered X an ‘illegal deal’ if it would quietly censor speech

The Commission published a redacted version of the contract that did not show any of the names involved in the deals, making it impossible to spot any possible conflicts of interest. The MEPs thus took the case to the General Court of the European Union, which is based in Luxembourg.

The court criticized some of the redactions made by the Commission but upheld others.

“It was only by having the names, surnames and details of the professional or institutional role of the members of the team in question that they could have ascertained whether or not the members of that team had a conflict of interests,” the court stated.

“Furthermore, the Commission did not take sufficient account of all the relevant circumstances in order to weigh up correctly the interests at issue, related to the absence of a conflict of interests and a risk that the right of privacy of the persons concerned might be infringed,” it continued.

The ruling came one day before von der Leyen’s re-election bid on July 18 and was described by Politico as a potential “blow” to her chances of serving a second term as head of the European Commission. To win, von der Leyen needs at least 361 of the 720 lawmakers of the E.U. Parliament to vote for her in a secret ballot.

Meanwhile, von der Leyen is currently being investigated by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly having negotiated a contract for COVID vaccine doses with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla via SMS and failing to make these messages public.

READ: Missing text messages mystery adds to questions about Pfizer-EU COVID vaccine deal

MEP Christine Anderson from the German AfD Party argued that due to this “Pfizergate” scandal von der Leyen “is not eligible as the future President of the E.U. Commission” and that the election should be postponed until the investigation is finished.

Well-known COVID vaccine critic Dr. Robert Malone insinuated that von der Leyen potentially has a conflict of interest since her husband has been the director of a Pfizer-owned pharma company since 2020.

“Ursula von der Leyen is married to the German doctor Heiko von der Leyen… who is director of Orgenesis, which is owned by Pfizer… the same company that Ursula signed a 71 billion euro contract with to buy an astronomical 4.6 billion doses (10 per citizen),” Malone wrote on the social media platform X.

READ: European Commission leader praises efforts to build digital ID system similar to vaccine passports

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

Share











