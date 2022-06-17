EU lawmakers urge Biden to ‘strengthen’ abortion ‘rights’ ahead of possible Roe v. Wade overturn

STRASBOURG, France (LifeSiteNews) – The Parliament of the European Union (EU) has backed a resolution urging U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration to “strengthen their efforts and to continue to support abortion rights” as the Supreme Court deliberates overturning Roe v. Wade.

In a landslide ballot, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted 364–154 in favor of the “Global threats to abortion rights: the possible overturn of abortion rights in the US by the Supreme Court” resolution which petitions the president to “ensure that abortion and contraception are integrated within the provision of age-appropriate and comprehensive SRHR [sexual and reproductive health ‘rights’] information, education and services, and that they are accessible to all.”

The resolution also “strongly condemns” an apparent “backsliding in women’s rights and SRHR taking place globally,” namely the potential for Roe to be overturned, with the Parliament expressing its “firm support” of the supposed “fundamental human right” of abortion.

Within the document, MEPs described lack of access to abortion for a woman as them “being forced to carry their pregnancy to term against their will,” which they wrote “is a violation of human rights and a form of gender-based violence.”

Stressing a “deep concern” about the global impact of overturning Roe, the Parliament warned of a “chilling effect,” owing to potential cuts in U.S. funding for abortion overseas.

RELATED: Biden says he may take executive action to ensure abortion access if Supreme Court overturns Roe

Commenting on the European Parliament’s decision to involve itself in discussions around the U.S. Supreme Court leaked draft opinion regarding abortion, Father Manuel Barrios Prieto, the general secretary of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), condemned the resolution as “an unacceptable interference in the democratic jurisdictional decisions of a sovereign state.”

In a June 8 statement, Prieto expressed his surprise that the EU would consider meddling with the internal American matter, noting that since the U.S. is “not a member state of the EU … this interference will only discredit this institution.”

The Spanish cleric reminded European lawmakers that there is “no recognized right to abortion in European or International Law. Therefore, no State can be obliged to legalize abortion, or to facilitate it, or be instrumental to perform it.”

“The EU should respect the legislative competences of its Member States and the principle of conferral whereby the Union shall act only within the limits of the competences conferred upon it by the Member States in the Treaties to attain the objectives set out therein,” Prieto added.

— Article continues below Petition — Tell Dave Rubin: Aborting disabled babies is cruel. Show Petition Text 4749 have signed the petition. Let's get to 5000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left. Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities. SIGN the petition telling Dave Rubin that true conservatives protect life and uphold the right of children to be raised by their mothers. Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities. There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable. This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard. Tell Dave Rubin that his pro-eugenics views have no place in a humane society. Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability? Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country". There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers. Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life." Real conservatives must speak up now and tell Rubin that his pro-abortion views are abhorrent. Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born. If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on? Make a stand today for unborn children and their mothers - tell Dave Rubin that he's wrong. True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name. So, please SIGN and SHARE this petition today, MORE INFORMATION:



Why are leading conservatives congratulating Dave Rubin and his 'husband'? - LifeSiteNews Dave Rubin says he'd ask his surrogate to abort any disabled child - The Bridgehead



**Main Image: YouTube screenshot of Dave Rubin talking to Donald Trump Jr.** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The European Parliament has a record of support for reclassifying abortion as “reproductive health” and a “human right.” In June last year, MEPs voted in favor of the pro-abortion Matić report, subsequently declaring that “sexual and reproductive health rights [are] a fundamental pillar of women’s rights and gender equality that cannot in any way be watered down or withdrawn.”

The report also purports to define a doctor’s conscientious objection to abortion as the “denial of medical care.”

Accordingly, the Parliament urged EU member states “to ensure women are offered high quality, comprehensive and accessible SRHR, and to remove all barriers impeding them from using these services.”

Furthermore, according to a C-Fam report, the EU is backing a United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution which reframes abortion as a “human right” for the first time. While abortion has been promoted in prior UN resolutions, implementing access to abortion has always been considered an individual state issue.

However, the report states that a resolution is being negotiated that would include the promotion of “safe abortion where such services are permitted by national law,” characterizing the “service” as part of “the human rights of all women.”

Share











