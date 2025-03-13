EU leaders silent as Romania cancels anti-globalist presidential candidate

The Constitutional Court of Romania annulled conservative Călin Georgescu's victory last year in the presidential race, claiming the results were illegitimate because Russia promoted pro-Georgescu ads on social media -- an anti-democratic absurdity that JD Vance called out.

(LifeSiteNews) — The primary characteristic of a democratic society is that the people get to decide who their political leaders are.

Many institutions claim to defend democracy: the mainstream media, the Democratic Party, and the European Union among them.

A blatantly anti-democratic turn of events has transpired in the country of Romania these past few months, but hardly any Western institutions have complained about it. In fact, the EU just voted to not even debate the issue.

Last year, Călin Georgescu received 23% of the vote in Romania’s presidential race, the most of any candidate. This year, he was prohibited by his country’s elections bureau from seeking that office again.

What happened was the Constitutional Court of Romania annulled the results on grounds that it was not a fair election. Russia promoted pro-Georgescu ads on social media, it said. This was enough to deem it illegitimate.

U.S. President JD Vance did not fail to notice the absurdity of that claim.

While speaking in Germany last month, Vance excoriated the court’s decision.

“If your democracy can be destroyed with a few hundred thousand dollars of digital advertising from a foreign country, then it wasn’t very strong to begin with,” Vance said to Europe’s censorious elite.

US Vice President JD Vance argued the main threat to Europe is not Russia or China, but Europe's turn to authoritarianism. He criticised the marginalisation of political opposition and annulment of Romania's election results.

Vance reiterated his disgust while speaking at CPAC in Washington, D.C. last month.

“You don’t have shared values if you cancel elections because you don’t like the result, and that happened in Romania,” he said.

JD Vance

Vice President of the United States, today at CPAC

Vice President of the United States, today at CPAC

"You don't have shared values if you cancel elections because you don't like the result, and that happened in Romania. You do not have shared values if you're so afraid of your own people that you silence them and shut…

The real reason Georgescu’s election could not go forward was because he has the wrong views. He is a strong supporter for peace in Ukraine, he supports traditional values, he wants to put his country’s interests before NATOs, and he opposed the COVID-19 agenda, among other praiseworthy positions.

In late February, Georgescu was detained by police for “incitement to actions against the constitutional order” and was given a 60-day ban on media appearances.

Nationalist politicians in Europe have drawn attention to this tyrannical behavior.

“If Romanian people choose Georgescu, why do we interfere? And why do we stop it? This has nothing to do with democracy,” Alliance for Deutschland’s Christine Anderson told the European Parliament.

German MEP (AfD), asks the million dollar question: If the Romanian people chose Georgescu, why did the EU cancel our elections and ban Georgescu from running? We all know why but we still need to confront them with their crimes

Slovakia President Robert Fico likewise called out the hypocrisy.

“The European Commission must take a position on the presidential elections in Romania. And take responsibility for it,” he said.

@EU_Commission MUST TAKE A POSITION ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN ROMANIA. EITHER MR. GEORGESCU @CG_Romania IS RIGHT OR THE ROMANIAN AUTHORITIES ARE RIGHT. IF THE COMMISSION REMAINS SILENT, AS IT DID IN CASE OF SLOVAKIA IN 2020-2023, IT WILL PUT ANOTHER NAIL IN THE COFFIN OF…

Both pleas fell on deaf ears. Globalists aligned with Ursula von der Leyen, the warmonger president of the EU, rejected a motion to debate the issue. They claimed that they could not let “friends of Russia” determine “the rule of law” in Romania.

Trump administration officials have refused to be silent.

Kari Lake, the newly installed head of Voice of America, said on X that attacks on patriots have been happening across the world and that Georgescu is simply their latest target.

“Do you love your country & want to put it first? Then the Globalists want you removed from the ballot and silenced. They tried it with Trump here in America. They did it to Bolsonaro in Brazil. Now, they’re doing it to Georgescu in Romania. The people should dictate their country’s future. Not the international order and their captured courts.”

Do you love your country & want to put it first? Then, the Globalists want you removed from the ballot & silenced. They tried it with Trump here in America They did it to Bolsanaro in Brazil Now, they're doing it to Georgescu in Romania The people should dictate…

Elon Musk drew attention to the protests unfolding in Romania as well.

“How can a judge end democracy in Romania?” he wondered.

How can a judge end democracy in Romania?

Social media user Clint Russell summarized the timeline of events better than most.

“Quick primer on Romania: right winger wins election, election gets canceled by EU, new election process begins, EU bans him from running, NATO base is being built to wage war on Russia, Romanians don’t want it, the EU/NATO demons don’t care. Then they lecture you about democracy.”

This is Calen Georgescu. He’s a nationalist who campaigned against the EU and NATO and argued for making peace with Russia. Policy-wise, he’s not much different from Trump. So they described him as far-right and banned him entirely.

(Of course they did) pic.twitter.com/ZEcVubyDfI — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) March 9, 2025

While Georgescu’s political future is on hold for now, with the conflict in neighboring Ukraine seemingly nearing its end, the long-term viability of globalist politicians in Europe will be put at risk. They cannot maintain power forever. One can only hope U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will negotiate a lasting peace that brings not only the war to an end but also an end to the political careers of those who have usurped the will of the Romanian people.

