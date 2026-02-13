EU Parliament backs resolution demanding ‘full recognition of trans women as women’

The European Parliament passed a non-binding text in a 340–141 promoting transgender ideology and labeling the pro-life position against abortion as ‘gender-based violence.’

(LifeSiteNews) — The European Parliament has voted in favor of a resolution that calls for the “full recognition of trans women as women.”

On February 12, the EU body adopted the non-binding text that outlines the EU priorities for the upcoming session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. It was approved by 340 votes in favor, 141 against, and 68 abstentions.

The resolution is not legally binding for member states, but will be part of the EU’s official negotiating position as a bloc at the 70th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, taking place in New York next month.

The text calls for “the full recognition of trans women as women, noting that their inclusion is essential for the effectiveness of any gender-equality and anti-violence policies.”

The document also claims that denying someone an abortion constitutes “gender-based violence.”

The resolution further states that “violations of sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), including the denial of safe and legal abortion services and all forms of obstetric and gynaecological violence, constitute gender-based violence and breaches of fundamental human rights.”

German MEP Tomasz Froelich from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) told LifeSiteNews that on Friday, the Parliament voted on an amendment to the resolution stating that “only biological women can become pregnant.” The amendment was rejected with 200 votes in favor, 233 against, and 107 abstentions.

In a blatant contradiction, the text called denial of abortion “gender-based violence” while at the same time denying that only women can become pregnant.

Froelich called the European Parliament a “madhouse.”

The pro-life and pro-family advocacy group CitizenGO slammed the resolution, saying it was part of the “pro-abortion” and gender ideology agenda, and announced that the group would continue to campaign against the adopted text at the upcoming U.N. meeting.

