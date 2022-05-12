EU politician blasts ‘psychopath’ leaders over COVID restrictions that may cause ‘millions’ to die

Croatian politician Mislav Kolakušić said he would do what he can ‘to ensure that those responsible do not go unpunished.’

(LifeSiteNews) – A Croatian Member of the European Parliament (MEP) torched European Union (EU) governments over the strict restrictions imposed upon citizens in countries throughout the continent in the wake of the novel coronavirus, condemning the leaders as “sociopaths” and “psychopaths” whose actions he said could lead to “the deaths of … millions of European citizens.”

In a video posted to his Twitter profile Tuesday, former judge and independent Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakušić ripped leaders in the EU for crushing lockdown decisions taken during what he called the “so-called COVID-19 pandemic.” The results of such decisions, he said, may lead to the deaths of “hundreds of thousands and even millions of European citizens.”

The C-19 pandemic has proven to us that a large number of countries in 🇪🇺 and 🌎are led by sociopaths and psychopaths. Now these same people in the 🇪🇺 want to make our medical data available to the pharma. industry and thus do even more damage to the health, safety and freedom. pic.twitter.com/EIFEajQyd9 — Mislav Kolakusic MEP 🇭🇷🇪🇺 (@mislavkolakusic) May 10, 2022

Kolakušić lamented that “many citizens” had died unnecessarily “because they were not provided with medical care as a large number of wards in hospitals were closed or did not receive patients.”

“In Croatia alone,” the politician explained, “50 percent fewer medical examinations and operations were performed in hospitals. A large number of people died because they were infected with hospital bacteria during frequent and medically unjustified ventilator treatments.”

“Three of my friends died that way,” Kolakušić stated, later vowing to do what he can “to ensure that those responsible do not go unpunished.”

The politician also criticized the hastily developed COVID-19 jabs, which he said left many citizens dead or “severely damaged.” Owing to the lack of evidence “of their effectiveness in preventing disease or transmitting the infection,” Kolakušić said, the jabs “should not be called a vaccine.”

“Now,” he added, “these same idiots or psychopaths – I’m not sure what they really are – want to make all of our medical data, medical history and accompanying findings, lab findings, and discharge letters available to the industry,” in reference to plans among EU parliamentarians to turn over private medical data to the pharmaceutical industry.

Kolakušić took aim at the pharmaceutical trade itself, calling into question the moral integrity of an industry which “intentionally caused diseases and deaths” and thus characterized Big Pharma as the “pharmaceutical mafia.”

“Each of our visits to the doctor will be made available to a large number of people, which will make our health conditions subject to a large number of abuses, because this data will be traded like all other data and even slightly ill people will find it difficult to find a job,” the former lawyer warned.

“Today, most people are aware that there are a lot of people to whom human lives are nothing but numbers in a game of power and money.”

Just a few days earlier, on May 5, Kolakušić criticized the same parliament over its vote to extend use of the EU’s COVID-19 certification program, used to identify those who have taken the COVID jabs and subsequent boosters for entry into specific venues and to gain entry across certain country’s national borders.

Today, 432 MEPs voted to extend the covid certification system until June 2023. I wonder if this parliament is governed by an epidemic of stupidity or hypocrisy? Why are they doing this to the citizens, why do they want to ruin their lives after everything we know about Covid-19? pic.twitter.com/ZvQ0xsNSdz — Mislav Kolakusic MEP 🇭🇷🇪🇺 (@mislavkolakusic) May 5, 2022

“After two years of COVID insanity and all available data on the COVID-19 disease, vaccine, efficacy, etc., today 432 members of the EU parliament voted to continue COVID insanity,” the Croatian MEP decried, prompting him to question whether the parliament “is ruled by an epidemic of stupidity or hypocrisy.”

“I don’t know when this madness will end, but obviously it won’t [end] in the next year,” he said.

