EU politician: WHO pandemic treaty would mean ‘the abolition of democracy’

BRUSSELS, Belgium (LifeSiteNews) – On May 11 German Member of European Parliament (MEP) Christine Anderson delivered a powerful speech against the newly proposed World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic treaty, warning, “the abolition of democracy by the global elites continues.”
“On March 3, the EU Commission was authorized…to renegotiate the treaty with the World Health Organization on behalf of the member states. Under the guise of improving global pandemic response, the plan is to allow the WHO to seize executive governance powers of the member states in [the] case of a pandemic,” Anderson explained. “Granting government powers to [a] non-elected body is the exact opposite of democratic recourse and takes away any possibility for the people to hold officials accountable.”
“This amounts to no less than disenfranchising the people. I am imploring you, do what you were elected to do,” she exhorted her colleagues. “Look into this and protect the rights of the people.”
Anderson called on citizens to “write to your MEPS [and] let them know you will not tolerate to be stripped of your rights to democratic recourse. Let them know that any MEP supporting this or voting for this will not ever get your vote again.”
As LifeSite’s petition against the proposed treaty explains, “194 member states representing 99% of the world’s population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow [WHO Director General] Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic. This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.”
In a press release dated December 21, 2021, the WHO announced that, “the World Health Assembly agreed to kick-start a global process to … establish an intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
“Biden’s representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question,” LifeSite’s petition notes. “These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.”
The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response.
But it's not too late to do something about it.
SIGN and SHARE this special petition telling Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO will never usurp your nation's sovereignty.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
SIGN this petition against the WHO's Pandemic Treaty, before it's too late.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
SIGN and SHARE the petition telling the WHO that you won't accept any pandemic treaty
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won't accept this attack on national sovereignty.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
Sign the petition - speak up now!
For More Information:
Biden hands over American sovereignty with proposed WHO treaty - LifeSiteNews
Pandemic Treaty is a backdoor to global governance - LifeSiteNews
Dr. Robert Malone on the WHO's power-grab - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
The push to ratify an international “pandemic treaty” comes as the media hype recent cases of monkeypox in Europe and the U.S. The U.S. government ordered millions of doses of a smallpox-monkeypox vaccine – which the Food and Drug Administration approved in September 2019 – this week.
During a May 15 interview with pro-freedom organization Vox Liberatis, Anderson said, “This is not how democracy is supposed to work because you are taking away the rule by the people for the people.”
She explained that, while the people have some influence over elected officials, power over non-elected officials does not exist. “If this treaty goes through, you can bury the democracy altogether; it’s done with.”
“But how are you going to go against WHO?” Anderson questioned. “I mean you can’t drag them into court; you can’t threaten … to not elect them anymore.”
“They don’t care. I mean they’re funded by the richest of the super-rich people in the world,” she added. “They don’t care; they have all the money, and they don’t care about fundamental rights or democracy. If they say, you will stay at home for as long as I tell you, you will.”
Anderson again appealed to EU citizens to contact their MEPs. “Let them know in no uncertain terms that you will not stand for anyone taking any rights away from you,” she said.