EU report highlights Canada’s ‘invasive’ COVID policies that ‘severely’ affected the nation’s economy

'Public health measures for the Covid pandemic – curfews, capacity restrictions in restaurants, the closure of bars and nightclubs for months, locking of office buildings, stoppage and restrictions on international travel – have severely curtailed or arrested commercial trade in vital sections of Canada's economy.'

(LifeSiteNews) – A comprehensive healthcare law study submitted to the European Parliament in May called out Canada’s COVID health measures as severely damaging the local economy.

“Many stringent and invasive public health measures for the Covid pandemic – curfews, capacity restrictions in restaurants, the closure of bars and nightclubs for months, locking of office buildings, stoppage and restrictions on international travel – have severely curtailed or arrested commercial trade in vital sections of Canada’s economy,” reads a report titled Right to health, a comparative law perspective: Canada, which was published by the European Parliamentary Research Service (EPRS).

The 100-plus-page report was written by McGill University law professor Dr. Derek Jones to explore “Canada’s right to health largely as expressed through Canadian federal law.”

The report notes a disclaimer that says it was prepared for “and addressed to” both staff and members of the European Union Parliament to “assist them in their parliamentary work.” It also notes the report does not “necessarily represent” the EU’s official position.

The EPRS report stated that COVID measures impact both “contracts and employment.”

“Does the tension between competing societal needs pit a right to health against the freedom of trade? Some may consider the tension a direct collision between saving health/human life or saving employment and the economy,” the report states.

“If so, it raises difficult ethical, political and public policy issues. National public health initiatives and economic initiatives have certainly sought to navigate and balance the sometimes-conflicting values of health and the economy through the ebb and flow of the Covid pandemic.”

The report also spoke about Canada’s Quarantine Act, which was used, and still is being used, by the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to enact severe draconian COVID travel rules.

According to the report, Trudeau’s use of the Quarantine Act gave his government the power to place upon Canadians “unprecedented travel and isolation” requirements.

“Based on the federal quarantine (and arguably the criminal law) power of the Constitution, Canada’s Quarantine Act empowers Canada to isolate, inspect, detain people, products and cargo, vessels and vehicles reasonably suspected of having or spreading a communicable disease in transit to and from Canada,” according to the report.

“It (The Quarantine Act) has also been the legal authority for sealing Canadian borders or restricting non-essential travel during the pandemic, for vaccination requirements for entry and egress, and for the summer 2021-winter 2022 requirement that Canadians returning by air submit to a Covid test and isolate for up to 72 hours at border quarantine hotels, at the travellers’ expense, while awaiting negative results.”

The report then noted some of the multiple charter challenges that have been brought against COVID health rules.

“By the Winter of 2022, significantly more cases were flowing into the courts. Still, Canada’s relative ‘paucity’ of high court cases contrasts significantly with nations like France, India and the United States, even though some of Canada’s provincial and federal Covid public health measures have been amongst the strictest in North America,” the report said.

The report noted how one family from Newfoundland was successful in challenging their provincial government’s travel restrictions as a result of needing to go to a family funeral.

Although all Canadian provinces have removed COVID mandates, including local vaccine passports, many federal mandates remain. This includes a COVID jab mandate for all air, rail, and sea travelers, as well as for workers in the federal government.

Canada’s strict COVID measures were the catalyst for the Freedom Convoy, which took to the streets of Ottawa to demand an end to all COVID mandates for three weeks in February. As a result, Trudeau on February 14 enacted the Emergencies Act (EA) to shut down the Freedom Convoy.

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23 after protesters had been cleared out.

However, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who has ties to the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF), used the EA to shut down the Freedom Convoy’s GoFundMe page, in addition to monitoring “all forms of transactions, including digital assets such as cryptocurrencies.”

The EA was also used to freeze hundreds of bank accounts, some of whom for people were not actively involved in the protests.

Share











