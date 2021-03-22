EU snubs pro-family Poland, Hungary by declaring Europe ‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone’

BRUSSELS, Belgium, March 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Poland and Hungary won’t get with the LGBT program, and that makes the European Union mad.

On March 11 the European Parliament declared the European Union an “LGBTIQ Freedom Zone” in response to the growth of official LGBT-ideology free zones in Poland and Hungary’s own lack of enthusiasm for the new secularist LGBT religion.

According to the European Parliament’s own newspaper, Poland and Hungary are notable for their “backsliding.”

“In response to the backsliding of LGBTIQ rights in some EU countries, notably Poland and Hungary, MEPs declared the EU an ‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone’ on Thursday,” wrote the European Parliament News.

“Two years after the first Polish local authority declared itself an ‘LGBTIQ-free zone’, Parliament declared the EU to be an ‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone’ in a resolution adopted by 492 votes in favour, 141 against and 46 abstentions.”

European Parliamentary News noted that over 100 Polish local governments have passed resolutions declaring themselves to be free from LGBT ideology and refusing to fund its proliferation in their territories.

According to the BBC, the European Parliament is particularly cross that Poland refuses to allow same-sex couples to adopt children. As Poland permits single people to adopt, same-sex couples have gotten around the regulations by one of the pair applying to adopt as a single person. Poland announced shortly before the EU resolution was passed that they were going to take measures to stop the fraudulent adoptions.

“We are preparing a change where ... people living in cohabitation with a person of the same sex cannot adopt a child, so a homosexual couple will not be able to adopt a child,” said Michał Wojcik, one of Poland’s deputy ministers.

The idea of same-sex couples adopting children is anathema in majority-Catholic Poland, a country which still occasionally refers to favorite son St. John Paul II, the author of many pro-life, pro-family encyclicals, as “The Pope.” Surveys show that 73.1% of Poles are against same-sex couples adopting children.

“If a person is found to be applying as a single parent when they are in a same-sex relationship, they will be criminally liable,” the BBC reported.

The European Parliament’s snub to Poland has gone largely unnoticed by Poles, Krakow-based translator and journalist Filip Mazurczak told LifeSiteNews.

“I think that now few Poles care about this,” Mazurczak said via social media.

“Most are worried about the pandemic. This is a major public health situation, and this puts LGBT and all other ideological debates on the back burner,” he continued.

“Some people are losing their lives, and others are losing their jobs. Right now, few people care what Brussels bureaucrats say about LGBT and what [Polish LGBT activist] ‘Margot's’ current gender identity is.”

Poland’s pro-life, pro-family majority has been under assault by foreign-funded LGBT and pro-abortion lobbies in recent years, literally so during recent demonstrations targeting Catholic churches for disruption and vandalism. Nevertheless, political promises to support families financially and to keep LGBT ideology away from children have been rewarded at the ballot boxes, as Poland’s President Andrzej Duda demonstrated when he was re-elected last July.