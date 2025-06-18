Eucharistic procession to travel through Los Angeles on Corpus Christi after left-wing riots

The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage will conclude with a procession of the Holy Eucharist through Los Angeles after fiery riots, bringing hope amid leftist violence and unrest.

LOS ANGELES (LifeSiteNews) — The Holy Eucharist will be carried through the streets of Los Angeles this week while leftists continue to riot.

On June 22, the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, a monstrance holding the Holy Eucharist will process through downtown Los Angeles to Our Lady of the Angels cathedral, to mark the end of the 2025 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

“Arriving in Los Angeles during this particular time in our country’s history is significant because it shows us the Lord’s Divine Providence in His Plan to bring the Eucharistic Heart of our Lord to a place that is desperately seeking the hope, healing, and peace that only our Lord can provide,” NEC’s president Jason Shanks told CatholicVote.

“It is not lost on us that our Eucharistic Lord will be walking through streets experiencing incredible turmoil and fear, particularly during the Corpus Christi Procession at the Cathedral in downtown Los Angeles,” he continued. “And yet, this only proves how God desires to be with His people and is determined to come personally to bring healing and joy to hurting souls.”

Last weekend, violent and fiery riots erupted throughout Los Angeles as left-wing activists set cars on fire and caused significant damage as they protested Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

In response, President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to quell the violence. By Saturday, Los Angeles Police Department officers had already arrested 29 people in connection to the “fiery protests.”

Video shows left-wing activists committing widespread violence, including burning the American flag and shouting vulgar chants at Trump, in addition to calling on their fellow criminals to “burn it down.”

Rioting began on June 13 when law enforcement aimed to serve warrants on illegal immigrants.

Despite the unrest within the city, pilgrimage organizers remain determined to bring Our Lord to Los Angeles.

The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage is a historic Catholic initiative where participants accompany the Blessed Sacrament in processions across the United States, aiming to deepen devotion to the Eucharist as the source and summit of Christian life.

It involves daily Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, processions, and service, engaging communities in prayer and witness to Christ’s Real Presence.

The 2025 pilgrimage began May 18 in Indianapolis. So far, it has stopped in Illinois and Iowa. The Holy Eucharist will travel 3,340 miles and through 21 dioceses across the country.

The pilgrimage will conclude on June 22 in Los Angeles on the Solemnity of Corpus Christi. The final event includes a procession through the city, followed by Mass at Our Lady of the Angels cathedral.

On the national journey, the walking pilgrimages will be accompanied by the presence of the Blessed Sacrament and a team of priests.

For the longer sections between cities, the walking pilgrimage will not process with the Eucharist exposed so solemnly but rather a priest or a deacon will carry the Blessed Sacrament in a simple monstrance without a canopy.

The pilgrimage marks the end of the National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year initiative by the U.S. Catholic bishops, launched in 2022 to renew and deepen Catholics’ understanding of and devotion to the Eucharist as the Real Presence of Jesus Christ but which has been embroiled in some controversy.

