European Commission says EU must prepare for potential large-scale war with Russia

The European Commission claims that if Russia were to achieve its objectives in Ukraine, it would expand its ambitions to take more European territory by the year 2030.

(LifeSiteNews) — The European Commission has stated that the European Union must prepare for the real possibility of a large-scale war with Russia.

“History will not forgive us for inaction,” the European Commission (EC), headed by Ursula von der Leyen, said in a new strategy paper.

The EC claimed that if Russia were to achieve its objectives in Ukraine, it would expand its ambitions to take more European territory by the year 2030.

This new white paper is an apparent response to statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump that the U.S. may no longer unconditionally serve as a guarantor of peace in Europe.

“The security architecture on which we have relied can no longer be taken for granted,” von der Leyen said during the presentation of the white paper. The EU would now have to invest in its own defense and military capabilities, she noted.

The White Paper also warns that dependencies on U.S. military capabilities have been too high in Europe.

To finance these militarization plans, the EC issued proposals two weeks earlier that include EU loans amounting to 150 billion euros and allowances to take on more debt than usually allowed by EU rules. Part of these funds are meant to directly support Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia.

Recently, the French government announced it is working on a “survival manual” for every household to prepare citizens for catastrophic events, including war. The booklet includes information on how to join the military reserves. French President Emmanuel Macron announced earlier this month that he wants “a major overhaul” of France’s military, including bolstering the number of operational reservists from 40,000 to 100,000 by 2035.

Sweden and Finland have issued similar instructions to their citizens, as European politicians keep stoking the fear of war with Russia.

READ: France prepares ‘survival manual’ for every household in case of war

Share











