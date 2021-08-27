European Court for Human Rights rejects French firemen’s appeal against vaccine mandate 

PARIS, France (LifeSiteNews) – The European Court of Human Rights has rejected an emergency appeal launched by French firemen against the COVID-19 inoculation mandate.
The Court’s decision was made public on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, 672 French firefighters presented their appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, invoking “the right to life” as well as the “right to private and family life.” The group requested an end to the “vaccine” mandate imposed in France since August 5. They also asked for the withdrawal of “provisions banning those firefighters from exercising their activity” who “have not yet complied with the vaccine mandate” and measures aimed at “withholding their salary.”
The appeal was rejected by the Court on the grounds that “the requests made were outside of the scope of article 39 of the Court’s regulations.” Article 39 allows plaintiffs to appeal the Court via an emergency procedure when they are “exposed to a real risk of irreparable damage.”
However, though the emergency character of the appeal was rejected, the requests themselves were not. They will continue to be considered by the seven judges tasked with studying the case.
While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems.
The justices have said that their decision to reject the urgent appeal “has no bearings on any future decisions of the court and does not weigh in on the admissibility or basis of the case.”
This open door nevertheless provides small consolation to the hundreds of firefighters behind the appeal, who, according to France’s August 5 law on the management of the COVID crisis, have until September 15 to get at least one dose of a COVID injection or face losing their salary.
Moreover, until September 15 all firefighters must undergo regular testing against COVID-19. Earlier this month, some firefighters in the department (administrative region) of Haute-Savoie were suspended for not conforming to this rule.
The experimental COVID jabs have been linked to thousands of deaths and millions of serious side effects worldwide. In addition, Catholics and other Christians object to the medical products because cell lines derived from aborted babies were used in their development.
Sud SDIS, the French firefighters’ union that launched the appeal, has said it is not “against the vaccine” but against “the vaccine mandate,” a measure it described as “very much unwelcomed, even by already vaccinated firefighters.”
On Monday, the union called for unlimited nation-wide strikes to request the withdrawal of the vaccine mandate as well as contract termination measures that could be implemented as of November 15 against unvaccinated firefighters.
