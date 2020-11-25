European court rules against Hungarian law targeting Soros univesity

BUDAPEST, Hungary, November 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) -- The European Court of Justice recently ruled that EU law was broken when most operations of the Central European University founded by George Soros were forced out of Hungary.

A 2017 Hungarian law, commonly called Lex-CEU, “targeted the dual legal identity of CEU” and “demanded that foreign universities must have a ‘parent’ university in their country of origin,” according to BBC News.

The university was registered in both New York State and Hungary. After the law was passed, the Budapest campus was decimated as CEU moved “more than 90% of it teaching to a brand new campus in Vienna at a cost of $238 million.”

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban has long been an adversary of George Soros and has referred to him as a “large-bodied predator … swimming in Hungarian waters.”Over the years his government has taken numerous measures to counteract the influence of the more than 60 Hungarian NGOs funded by Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF).

Hungarian Minister of Justice Judit Varga responded to the ruling by insisting that “Hungary will implement the judgement … in line with the interests of Hungarians.” Varga added that there was “no need for mailbox ‘universities’.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Soros called the European Court ruling “a victory for the fundamental values of the European Union.”

But the globalist billionaire has said that his university “cannot return to Hungary, because its prevailing laws don’t meet the requirements of academic freedom.”

Soros is a prolific financier of left-wing causes throughout the United States and around the world, including abortion, euthanasia, population control, same-sex “marriage,” transgenderism, and more.

His Open Society Foundations spend almost $1 billion annually in 100 different countries, including $150 million per year funding the left-wing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the leading abortion company Planned Parenthood, and other liberal groups. He invested $5.1 million in a super PAC dedicated to funding groups working against Trump’s re-election; and is an aggressive supporter of the European Union who has spent money in hopes of influencing the elections of multiple European nations.

In January, he announced the launch of an international network for educational institutions for the purpose of advancing his interpretation of “democratic values” and combating the rise of “nationalism.”

Earlier this year, Soros indicated that the coronavirus crisis paves the way for societal changes previously thought impossible, calling it “the crisis of my lifetime.” Soros had lived through the Second World War as a youth.

Even before the pandemic hit, “I realized that we were in a revolutionary moment where what would be impossible or even inconceivable in normal times had become not only possible, but probably absolutely necessary,” he said.

In the same interview, Soros also voiced his concern “about the survival of the (European Union) because it is an incomplete union.”

RELATED

George Soros has been interfering in Hungary’s politics for years. Now, they’re fed up.

George Soros is a ‘large-bodied predator:’ Hungary’s Prime Minister won’t surrender