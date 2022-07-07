European Parliament demands addition of ‘safe and legal’ abortion to rights charter

The resolution is non-binding, however, and EU member states with strict abortion laws are unlikely to change them.

BRUSSELS (LifeSiteNews) – On Thursday, July 7, the E.U. parliament adopted a resolution in a 324-155 vote with 38 abstentions which includes a call for all member states to enshrine “safe and legal abortion” in the E.U. Charter of Fundamental Rights.

The resolution came as a direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs decision.

“The United States has clearly shown why we must use every tool available to safeguard abortion rights in the European Union,” said Stéphane Séjourné the president of the liberal Renew Europe group in the E.U. Parliament.

“This was not a majority decision of the American citizens, but the decision of a few, mostly male politicians who presume to want to determine the bodies of women. This should be a warning signal for us in Europe,” warned Austrian MEP Evelyn Regner of the Social Democrats in a statement.

READ: Democrats’ radical abortion agenda fails with the non-White voters they need

“It teaches us a lesson: Women’s and girls’ human rights can never be taken for granted, and we must always fight to defend them,” Swedish politician Helene Fritzon, who is vice president of a parliamentary alliance of Socialists and Democrats, said concerning the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.

The E.U. Parliament resolution expressed concern “about a possible surge in the flow of money funding anti-gender and anti-choice groups in the world, including in Europe.”

The resolution mentioned a recent case in Malta involving an American tourist who had an incomplete miscarriage and could not get the fetal tissue removed even if her life was in danger. A human rights activist in Poland was charged for providing an abortion pill, according to the resolution.

Many Conservative and Christian Democrat MEPs – including EPP Group leader Manfred Weber (CSU) – voted against the resolution.

READ: Scandal-plagued abortion business shuts down all Texas locations as pro-life laws go into effect

Adina Portaru, senior counsel for ADF International in Brussels, said in a statement that “the proposed text of this non-binding resolution is fundamentally inaccurate and misleading. There is no ‘right’ to abortion – on the contrary, Article 2 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union upholds the right to life for everyone.”

Since the resolution is non-binding, it is unlikely that E.U. member states with strict abortion laws such as Malta and Poland will change their laws following the resolution.

Share











