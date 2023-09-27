Euthanasia advocates don’t want you to hear these two horrifying stories

On this episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses two stories demonstrating the frightening reality of euthanasia and highlights the problem of changing language in political discourse.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses two botched euthanasia stories that highlight what the practice really is in light of ever-changing language in political discourse.

Citing George Orwell’s 1984, Jonathon remarks that while it might be “boring” to mention the work, Orwell’s treatment of language change mirrors what has happened in modern political discourse: the language used in political discourse is such that the premises are included in the terms themselves, and any opposing side lacks the language to argue its point.

Jonathon highlights the history of the gender debate as an example of this, mentioning the use of pronouns and how people have gone from saying “sex change surgery” to “gender-affirming care.” A similar instance has happened with euthanasia, he contends, pointing to the change of language in Canada from “assisted suicide,” to “physician assisted suicide,” and now to “Medical Aid in Dying (MAID).”

Two stories from Europe, however, seem to challenge the language used for euthanasia completely, stories that Jonathon says “shocked the mainstream media.”

Jonathon highlights the story of Alexina Wattiez first, a woman who decided to seek euthanasia with the support of her partner Christophe Stulens and their 15-year-old daughter. While the doctors and nurses attempted to euthanize her at home with her partner and daughter on a nearby terrace, both heard screams and rushed back inside to find Wattiez dead, with her eyes and mouth open. An autopsy revealed that she had been suffocated after the lethal injection the doctor gave her didn’t work.

The doctor involved now faces a murder investigation as well as a lawsuit from Wattiez’s family, and a Belgian politician has attempted to make a distinction between euthanasia and what happened to Wattiez, saying “such a definition of this terrible situation devalues the gesture of euthanasia, which accompanies a person to the end without pain.” It is unclear if the doctor or the nurses suffocated Wattiez.

Reacting to the story, Jonathon compares euthanasia to abortion insofar as both are a form of murder but “in a sterile, clinical setting,” with “sanitized language,” and that the intent is “very important” despite the “intent for the lethal injection.”

“That’s why I think the public prosecution service is looking at these charges,” Jonathon opines. “I think these charges are just for show. They’re a display of… very stern disapproval for making a spectacle of Belgium’s euthanasia regime.”

The second story, however, Jonathon says is “even more horrifying,” recounting how in 2018 a Dutch woman with severe dementia was forcibly euthanized while living at a nursing home. The woman’s family claimed she had previously voiced a desire for euthanasia, prompting a doctor to come and administer a lethal injection, even though she felt neither pain nor discomfort and failed to exhibit a definite sign that she wanted euthanasia.

The doctor spiked the woman’s coffee while she was having a conversation with her family to put her to sleep while administering the injection. When the sedative in the coffee didn’t work, he gave her a shot meant to make her fall to sleep. Although the woman eventually fell asleep, she suddenly stood up when the doctor was about to give the lethal injection that would kill her, prompting her family to forcibly hold her down for the injection.

The doctor involved was acquitted of murder charges the following year, with the judge observing, “We believe that given the deeply demented condition of the patient, the doctor did not need to verify her wish for euthanasia.”

“Euthanasia advocates hate these stories because when the mask slips… people catch an unvarnished glimpse at what is actually going on behind all the soothing medicalized language, and that is that we’re killing people,” Jonathon states.

Recalling a pro-life shirt that asked if abortion would be a greater bother if people used guns, Jonathon opines that it would, as it does when a pillow is used for euthanasia.

“You’re not going to hear about abortion victims,” Jonathon concludes.

“[There are] plenty of euthanasia victims that we won’t hear about because those… narratives are profoundly inconvenient to the narrative that everybody has been pushing for so long, and the narrative that we all need to believe in order to think that we’re still a civilization,” he continued.

“But every once in a while, we get exposed to the fact that the veneer of civilization is… sort of wearing very, very thin every once in a while. We find out that euthanasia is not always by lethal injection, sometimes with a pillow. Sometimes an old lady is held down by her family. Sometimes we get a glimpse of what is going on behind the mask, and it really should terrify us.”

