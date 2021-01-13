Euthanasia ‘is not what we do:’ president of Canadian hospice facility 

January 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In the latest episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon van Maren speaks with Angelina Ireland, the president of Delta Hospice Society, a palliative care facility in British Columbia that has refused to follow state-mandates on euthanasia.

Ireland claims that liberal activists have been putting pressure on the government and health authorities ever since the legalization of assisted suicide in 2016. They are trying to force Delta Hospice to implement MAID, also known as “medical assistance in dying.”

Throughout the interview, she argues that euthanasia is not the purpose of hospice facilities. Instead, hospice entities are supposed to provide only palliative care.

Ireland mentions that hospice groups follow a specific constitution which states that they will only provide palliative care, and that this “does not include MAID, euthanasia, assisted suicide or anything else that they're calling [it] these days.” According to Ireland, “British Columbia is the only province that is insisting that every publicly funded bed has to provide MAID.”

Ireland recounts how she “was told [by the Fraser Health Authority] ‘you will provide MAID or we will take your funding away and that will be the end of you.’”

Ireland says she is lobbying the Senate to “step in here and to provide avenues where hospices like ourselves can seek sanctuary.”