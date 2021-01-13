News

Euthanasia ‘is not what we do:’ president of Canadian hospice facility 

Angelina Ireland describes how her hospice is being pressured to implement assisted suicide, even though they provide only palliative care. 
Wed Jan 13, 2021 - 3:51 pm EST
Featured Image
By LifeSiteNews staff
By LifeSiteNews staff

January 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In the latest episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon van Maren speaks with Angelina Ireland, the president of Delta Hospice Society, a palliative care facility in British Columbia that has refused to follow state-mandates on euthanasia. 

Ireland claims that liberal activists have been putting pressure on the government and health authorities ever since the legalization of assisted suicide in 2016. They are trying to force Delta Hospice to implement MAID, also known as “medical assistance in dying.”

Throughout the interview, she argues that euthanasia is not the purpose of hospice facilities. Instead, hospice entities are supposed to provide only palliative care.

Ireland mentions that hospice groups follow a specific constitution which states that they will only provide palliative care, and that this “does not include MAID, euthanasia, assisted suicide or anything else that they're calling [it] these days.” 

According to Ireland, “British Columbia is the only province that is insisting that every publicly funded bed has to provide MAID. 

Ireland recounts how she “was told [by the Fraser Health Authority] ‘you will provide MAID or we will take your funding away and that will be the end of you.’” 

Ireland says she is lobbying the Senate to step in here and to provide avenues where hospices like ourselves can seek sanctuary.”

Ireland is calling on Canadians to support her organization. They can click this link to do so. She’s also calling on the Senate to pass an amendment to ensure protections for hospices who wish to provide care to patients, and to not be forced into implementing assisted suicide at their facilities. 

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

To receive weekly emails when a new episode is uploaded, subscribe below: 

Subscribe

* indicates required

By selecting Email below, you agree to receive emails about The Van Maren Show Podcast.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

  assisted suicide, canada, euthanasia, the jonathon van maren show

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article