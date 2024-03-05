Even BC’s leftist premier takes issue with school board removing classic books from curriculum

Even the province of British Columbia's left-wing NDP government has taken issue with the Surrey School Board's decision to remove books like 'To Kill a Mockingbird' from the curriculum.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Even the left-wing premier of British Columbia is up in arms after a woke school board in the province decided to ban classic novels such as To Kill a Mockingbird from the curriculum because they are not “inclusive.”

In November 2023, a panel of twelve teachers from the Surrey School District quietly decided to yank many classic books from schools in the district, claiming that the Grade 10 students who would have read the books as part of their curriculum would be offended by them.

Besides Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, other classics that faced censorship from the teacher panel include Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck, In the Heat of the Night by John Ball, and The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie.

According to the Surrey school board communications officer Ritinder Matthew, as per a Global News report, it got “a lot of feedback from families of students not feeling safe in the classroom when these resources were used.”

Because of this “feedback” the school board conducted a review over a year ago of its curriculum. This review claimed that To Kill a Mockingbird’s portrayal of “Black characters as one-dimensional” as well as the use of the “white savior trope” was “offensive and inappropriate.”

To make matters worse, the school board replaced the classic books with woke-charged reads such as The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas and Brother by David Chariandy.

Banning classics ‘crazy’ admits leftist premier

The school board’s banning of classics from the curriculum was too much for even the left-leaning New Democratic Party provincial government of Premier David Eby.

He said that the Surrey school board’s decision to ban the classics was “crazy” and added that he hopes it will reverse the ban, saying that kids today, with a “single Google search,” can access the “most offensive, explicit, racist, awful, extreme content.”

“With apps on their phones, predators from around the world can reach down to your kid’s phone and take advantage of your child, who is not prepared to respond to that, who hasn’t been given the educational tools to respond to that,” he noted.

“I think that we all need to focus on the actual threats that are facing our kids.”

His Education Minister Rachna Singh noted that she will be speaking with the school board as “I know as a parent that this is what I want my children to (do): read the classics as I did, growing up.”

“But at the same time, I want not only my child but other students to be introduced to other authors as well. And that’s why I know school districts make those decisions.”

The books themselves have remained on library shelves, however, but will no longer be promoted by teachers.

The leader of the opposition B.C. United party Kevin Falcon said that the whole book-banning ordeal is “unbelievable.”

He said that teaching classics helps highlight “important stories about racism and the realities of life at a different time in the early 1900s or during the Depression.”

“We can’t have a situation that seems to be just exploding under this government. I don’t know if it’s ‘wokeism’ gone wild or what’s happening, but we can’t have books like that taken out of the school system. I think it’s wrong,” he said.

Some school boards in Canada have had to reintroduce classic books that were previously banned from school libraries for going against so-called “inclusivity.”

Last year, after a large public outcry, the Peel District School Board in Ontario walked backed an “equity-based,” “inclusive” initiative to remove classic novels from school bookshelves.

In recent years school library books and reading assignments have become a staple feature of the culture war in both Canada and the United States. There have been a number of instances in which left-wing activists have pushed to ban classics like To Kill a Mockingbird and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, while at the same time pushing for sexually explicit books such as Gender Queer and All Boys Aren’t Blue to be widely available in public school libraries, despite parental objections.

