Even Canadian prisoners are dying by euthanasia now

Statistics show that at least 15 federal inmates have chosen to die by Canada’s state-sanctioned euthanasia since 2018 and 67 have asked to die by the procedure.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) – Statistics show that at least 15 federal inmates have chosen to die by Canada’s state-sanctioned euthanasia, or Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), since 2018.

According to an Order Paper response released recently, Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) confirmed that the inmates died before their sentences were complete.

Looking closer at the records, the first MAiD deaths came in 2018, when two inmates died. In 2019, 2020, and 2021, one inmate died each year. In 2022, four inmates died by assisted suicide, one in 2023, four in 2024 and one in 2025 to date.

The records do not reveal information on where in Canada the deaths occurred, the reasons or whether they were male or female.

Since MAiD was made legal, 67 federal inmates have asked to die by the procedure, with the numbers higher in the last two years.

The data also did not disclose whether the dead inmates were Track 1 or Track 2 MAiD deaths.

Track 1 MAiD deaths are in those who are ill already, and Track 2 are those whose natural death is not yet imminent.

MAiD was legalized in 2016 by the Liberal government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Since then, it has been expanded in scope.

A new Euthanasia Prevention Coalition report revealed that Canada has euthanized 90,000 people since 2016.

Lobby groups have pushed for MAiD to be expanded to minors.

As reported by LifeSiteNews recently, a Conservative MP’s private member’s bill that, if passed, would ban euthanasia for people with mental illness received the full support of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.

Trudeau’s former government sought to expand from the chronically and terminally ill to those suffering solely from mental illness. The current Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney appears to want to continue with the MAiD regime.

However, in February, after pushback from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups, as well as most of Canada’s provinces, the federal government delayed the mental illness expansion until 2027.

Share











