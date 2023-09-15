Eventbrite cancels pro-family ‘Save Our Kids’ lecture for being ‘hateful’ and ‘dangerous’

'...the event is called 'Save Our Kids,' and Eventbrite said it's 'Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent Content,' lecturer Dr. James Lindsay posted on social media.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — An American event management company has cancelled an upcoming “Save Our Kids” event, calling it “Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent Content.”

On September 8th, cultural critic Dr. James Lindsay announced that Eventbrite, an event management and ticketing company, removed his upcoming conference to combat gender ideology in schools from their website and has refunded ticket purchasers.

“Allegedly, I am General Hate, and so Communist Canada is trying and failing at keeping me from doing events in Alberta next month,” Lindsay posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Allegedly, I am General Hate, and so Communist Canada is trying and failing at keeping me from doing events in Alberta next month. Venues have bailed, and now Eventbrite decided they won’t facilitate ticket sales. https://t.co/PP8oHKlzxM — James Lindsay, does whatever he wants (@ConceptualJames) September 8, 2023

“Venues have bailed, and now Eventbrite decided they won’t facilitate ticket sales,” he added.

“LOL the event is called ‘Save Our Kids,’ and Eventbrite said it’s ‘Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent Content,'” Lindsay continued.

The email sent by Eventbrite’s Trust and Safety team states: “Hello. We’re reaching out regarding your event listing, Dr. James Lindsay – Save Our Kids (Edmonton Event). We have determined that your event is not permitted on the Eventbrite platform as it violates our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, specifically our policy on Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent Content and Events.”

“As a result, your event has been unpublished. Please be aware that severe or repeated violations of our guidelines may result in the suspension or termination of your Eventbrite account,” they added.

The conference is set to take place on October 3 in Calgary, Alberta. It will include a discussion with Lindsay about the dangers of promoting LGBT ideology in classrooms and the effects of critical theory.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Eventbrite has canceled their services when they deem the event to be politically incorrect.

In January, Eventbrite canceled an event where those who identified as LGBT were set to expose “the insidious ideology infecting your children’s education.”

Furthermore, the company caved to backlash from transgender activists and canceled a women’s free speech event in Austin, Texas, in July.

The attempt to silence opposition to the LGBT agenda comes as Canadians are increasingly standing up in defense of children subjected to LGBT propaganda in schools. The last school year ended with a series of pro-family protests across the country.

As the new school year kicks off, Muslim Canadians are planning a Million Person March to gather Canadians of all races, ages, and religion to fight against the LGBT agenda in schools. The march has locations across Canada; Information for events in each province can be found here.

Share











