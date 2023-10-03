Eventbrite removes event with detransitioner Chloe Cole about dangers of transgenderism

‘Eventbrite has been carrying water for child mutilation agendas and silencing the voices of detransitioners for as long as we’ve been speaking out,’ Cole said.

(LifeSiteNews) — Event ticketing website Eventbrite is silencing the voice of “detransitioner” Chloe Cole and refusing to allow a conservative group to use its software.

Cole had her breasts removed at the age of 15 only to begin to regret the surgery the following year. She will never be able to nurse future children because of the procedure.

She has since become an activist against the harms of transgenderism, often speaking at rallies and testifying in front of Congress and state legislatures.

“We have determined that your event is not permitted on the Eventbrite platform as it violates our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, specifically our policy on Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent Content and Events,” Eventbrite’s Trust and Safety team told the Palmetto Family Council in an email.

“As a result, your event has been unpublished. Please be aware that severe or repeated violations of our community guidelines may result in the suspension or termination of your Eventbrite account,” the email said, as first reported by The Daily Wire.

The November 6 event in Spartanburg, South Carolina, aimed “to discuss the dangers of transgenderism for minors and specifically to foster a movement to stop the genital mutilation of minors in South Carolina and across the country who are too young to consent to such procedures and therapies,” the group told the Daily Wire.

“We will continue to fight against the radical LGBTQ+ agenda, censorship from big tech and cultural elites, and fight for Christian conservative values in every sphere,” the group told the Daily Wire.

Big Tech platform Instagram also has censored Cole for stating that she is a female in her biography. “Cole’s bio explicitly states, ’19, female (XX), former trans kid, started T & Blockers at 13, Double Mastectomy at 15, detransed at 16,'” Reclaim the Net reported. Cole said she was told her biography was “violent.”

Eventbrite has a history of silencing criticism of the dangers of transgenderism.

A College Fix analysis identified at least three times the platform blocked event organizers from using the platform for events with Matt Walsh about transgenderism, including screenings of his popular film “What is a Woman?”

The platform also “[took] down pages advertising independent screenings of his documentary by conservative campus groups and a community parent association,” Young America’s Foundation reported.

