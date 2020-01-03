Full list of events surrounding the 2020 March for Life

NewsAbortion, Politics - U.S.

Editor’s note: Please be aware that some events listed require participants to register in advance. Others will be livestreamed. If you know of an event that should be added to this list, please email [email protected].

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 (anniversary of Roe v. Wade)

11:00 a.m.

Sit-in at Speaker Pelosi’s office

Longworth House Building

15 Independence Ave SE

Washington, D.C. 20515

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

March for Life Expo

Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel

999 9th Street Northwest

Washington, D.C. 20001

7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Priests for Life Interdenominational candlelight vigil

U.S. Supreme Court

1 First St. NE

Washington, D.C. 20543

Thursday, January 23, 2020

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Anglicans for Life Summit

The Falls Church Anglican

6565 Arlington Blvd.

Falls Church, VA 22042

8:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Evangelicals for Life conference

McLean Bible Church

Tysons Corner Campus

8925 Leesburg Pike

Vienna, VA 22182

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Protest at Planned Parenthood with pro-life leaders

1225 Fourth St. NE

Washington, D.C. 20002

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

March for Life Conference

Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel

999 9th Street Northwest

Washington, D.C. 20001

9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

March for Life Expo

Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel

999 9th Street Northwest

Washington, D.C. 20001

1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Law of Life Summit

Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel

999 9th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (doors open at 1:45 p.m.)

March for Life Youth Rally

Grand Ballroom

Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel

999 9th Street Northwest

Washington, D.C. 20001

5:30 p.m. (Divine Mercy Chaplet starts at 5:15 p.m.; Confessions available from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Vigil for Life Mass

Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

400 Michigan Ave NE

Washington, D.C. 20017

*The National Vigil for Life, which takes place in the basilica, includes Confessions, a pro-life rosary, and all-night Holy Hours.

7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m

OneVoiceDC

Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel

999 9th Street Northwest

Washington, D.C. 20001

7:30 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Life is Very Good Evening of Prayer

EagleBank Arena at George Mason University

4500 Patriot Circle

Fairfax, VA 22030

Friday, January 24, 2020

6:30 a.m.

Archdiocese of Washington Youth Rally & Mass for Life

Capital One Arena

601 F St NW

Washington, D.C. 20004

7:30 a.m.

Closing Mass of the National Prayer Vigil for Life

Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

400 Michigan Ave NE

Washington, D.C. 20017

7:30 a.m.

Catholic Mass before National Prayer Service

DAR Constitution Hall

1776 D St NW

Washington, D.C. 20006

8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Evangelicals for Life conference

McLean Bible Church

Tysons Corner Campus

8925 Leesburg Pike

Vienna, VA 22182

8:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

March for Life Expo

Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel

999 9th Street Northwest

Washington, D.C. 20001

8:30 a.m.

Traditional Latin Mass (Extraordinary Form/Old Rite)

St. Mary Mother of God

727 Fifth Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

National Prayer Service

DAR Constitution Hall

1776 D St. NW

Washington, D.C. 20006

9:00 a.m.

Pro-Life Mass

St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church

3304 Washington Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. (doors open at 8:00 a.m.)

Life is Very Good Rally and Mass

EagleBank Arena at George Mason University

4500 Patriot Circle

Fairfax, VA 22030

OFFICIAL MARCH FOR LIFE EVENTS

11:00 a.m. – Pre-rally concert by We are Messengers

12:00 p.m. – Rally program

1:00 p.m. March up Constitution Avenue to Supreme Court and Capitol Building

The March for Life Rally begins at 12th St. on the National Mall. Following the Rally, the March will begin on Constitution Avenue between 12th and 14th Streets at approximately 1:00 pm.

2:30 p.m.

Silent No More Awareness abortion regret testimonies

U.S. Supreme Court

1 First St. NE

Washington, D.C. 20543

3:30 p.m.

Missa Solemnis (Traditional Latin Mass/Old Rite/Extraordinary Form) in honor of March for Life founder Nellie Gray

St. Mary Mother of God

727 Fifth Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

3:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

March for Life Expo

Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel

999 9th Street Northwest

Washington, D.C. 20001

Saturday, January 25, 2020

8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

National Pro-Life Summit (formerly the Students for Life of America conference)

Marriott Marquis

901 Massachusetts Ave NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

6:30 p.m.

Traditional Latin Mass (Extraordinary Form/Old Rite)

St. Mary Mother of God

727 Fifth Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

*For a list of Traditional Latin Masses in the D.C. area on Sunday, January 26, 2020, check the “TLM in the next 7 days” tab of the D.C. Latin Mass website.