NewsAbortion, Politics - U.S.Fri Jan 3, 2020 - 12:26 pm EST
Full list of events surrounding the 2020 March for Life
Editor’s note: Please be aware that some events listed require participants to register in advance. Others will be livestreamed. If you know of an event that should be added to this list, please email [email protected].
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 (anniversary of Roe v. Wade)
11:00 a.m.
Sit-in at Speaker Pelosi’s office
Longworth House Building
15 Independence Ave SE
Washington, D.C. 20515
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
March for Life Expo
Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel
999 9th Street Northwest
Washington, D.C. 20001
7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Priests for Life Interdenominational candlelight vigil
U.S. Supreme Court
1 First St. NE
Washington, D.C. 20543
Thursday, January 23, 2020
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Anglicans for Life Summit
The Falls Church Anglican
6565 Arlington Blvd.
Falls Church, VA 22042
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Evangelicals for Life conference
McLean Bible Church
Tysons Corner Campus
8925 Leesburg Pike
Vienna, VA 22182
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Protest at Planned Parenthood with pro-life leaders
1225 Fourth St. NE
Washington, D.C. 20002
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
March for Life Conference
Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel
999 9th Street Northwest
Washington, D.C. 20001
9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
March for Life Expo
Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel
999 9th Street Northwest
Washington, D.C. 20001
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Law of Life Summit
Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel
999 9th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (doors open at 1:45 p.m.)
March for Life Youth Rally
Grand Ballroom
Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel
999 9th Street Northwest
Washington, D.C. 20001
5:30 p.m. (Divine Mercy Chaplet starts at 5:15 p.m.; Confessions available from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)
Vigil for Life Mass
Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception
400 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, D.C. 20017
*The National Vigil for Life, which takes place in the basilica, includes Confessions, a pro-life rosary, and all-night Holy Hours.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m
OneVoiceDC
Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel
999 9th Street Northwest
Washington, D.C. 20001
7:30 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)
Life is Very Good Evening of Prayer
EagleBank Arena at George Mason University
4500 Patriot Circle
Fairfax, VA 22030
Friday, January 24, 2020
6:30 a.m.
Archdiocese of Washington Youth Rally & Mass for Life
Capital One Arena
601 F St NW
Washington, D.C. 20004
7:30 a.m.
Closing Mass of the National Prayer Vigil for Life
Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception
400 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, D.C. 20017
7:30 a.m.
Catholic Mass before National Prayer Service
DAR Constitution Hall
1776 D St NW
Washington, D.C. 20006
8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Evangelicals for Life conference
McLean Bible Church
Tysons Corner Campus
8925 Leesburg Pike
Vienna, VA 22182
8:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
March for Life Expo
Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel
999 9th Street Northwest
Washington, D.C. 20001
8:30 a.m.
Traditional Latin Mass (Extraordinary Form/Old Rite)
St. Mary Mother of God
727 Fifth Street, NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
National Prayer Service
DAR Constitution Hall
1776 D St. NW
Washington, D.C. 20006
9:00 a.m.
Pro-Life Mass
St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church
3304 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. (doors open at 8:00 a.m.)
Life is Very Good Rally and Mass
EagleBank Arena at George Mason University
4500 Patriot Circle
Fairfax, VA 22030
OFFICIAL MARCH FOR LIFE EVENTS
11:00 a.m. – Pre-rally concert by We are Messengers
12:00 p.m. – Rally program
1:00 p.m. March up Constitution Avenue to Supreme Court and Capitol Building
The March for Life Rally begins at 12th St. on the National Mall. Following the Rally, the March will begin on Constitution Avenue between 12th and 14th Streets at approximately 1:00 pm.
2:30 p.m.
Silent No More Awareness abortion regret testimonies
U.S. Supreme Court
1 First St. NE
Washington, D.C. 20543
3:30 p.m.
Missa Solemnis (Traditional Latin Mass/Old Rite/Extraordinary Form) in honor of March for Life founder Nellie Gray
St. Mary Mother of God
727 Fifth Street, NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
3:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
March for Life Expo
Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel
999 9th Street Northwest
Washington, D.C. 20001
Saturday, January 25, 2020
8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
National Pro-Life Summit (formerly the Students for Life of America conference)
Marriott Marquis
901 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
6:30 p.m.
Traditional Latin Mass (Extraordinary Form/Old Rite)
St. Mary Mother of God
727 Fifth Street, NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
*For a list of Traditional Latin Masses in the D.C. area on Sunday, January 26, 2020, check the “TLM in the next 7 days” tab of the D.C. Latin Mass website.