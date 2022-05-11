Every baptized Christian ought to imitate our Lord’s ‘wonderful humility’: Bp. Strickland

'What is the brokenness of our world except a prideful, arrogant approach that says, 'I'm going to do it my way'?' says Bishop Joseph Strickland.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland invites us to embrace the call to humility and speaks about the life-giving spirit of the martyrs.

This year, the Feast of the Sacred Heart and the Feast of St. John the Baptist both fall on Friday, June 24, which Bishop Strickland sees as a “significant” coincidence.

His Excellency encourages Catholics, even all Christians, to look to our Lord Jesus and St. John the Baptist to help us grow in the virtue of humility.

“Jesus Christ is our first and foremost model of humility, as He becomes one of us, incarnate among us,” he says. “Every breath that Jesus takes in this world is a model of humility … We talk about him being born in Bethlehem, but He’s conceived in the womb of a woman like we were. He grows and develops in that womb. He’s born into this world. He’s Jesus Christ, He’s humility incarnate, as He is truth and love incarnate. So we need to embrace that wonderful humility of our Lord.”

Bishop Strickland adds that he “loves” the humility of St. John the Baptist, which is encapsulated in the part of the Gospels where he points to our Lord and says, “He must increase, I must decrease.”

“That needs to be the attitude of every baptized Christian in the world,” Bishop Strickland says. “What is the brokenness of our world except a prideful, arrogant approach that says, ‘I’m going to do it my way’?”

