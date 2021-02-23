Bishop Strickland: Every Catholic able to attend Mass in person should do so

February 23, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – With many bishops, pastors, and other clergy continuing to keep their churches closed, Bishop Joseph Strickland is saying that worshipping God is an obligation that should be taken seriously.

In this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency talks about why attending Mass in person is important, and can never be substituted with a virtual livestream on the computer screen.

“It’s a commandment of God that we must worship Him … the primary worship … is the Eucharist."

Bishop Strickland calls the Eucharistic liturgy "essential" for Catholic life, and he yearns for the day when churches reach maximum capacity for masses. He says that beyond seeing it as an obligation, people should be "hungry to truly participate" at Mass.

Strickland mentions that he directed priests in his diocese to encourage in-person participation for those people who can go "to the grocery store … into the mall, and all these other places."

Bishop Strickland also highlights the sanctity of human life beginning at conception, because the body is the vessel “of an individual person that God has created.” He says that if society does not value the life of the unborn, then the lives of others also diminish in value.

To watch past episodes of The Bishop Strickland Show, visit LifeSite’s Catholic Rumble account by clicking here.