‘Every child matters’: Popular priest Fr. Mike Schmitz gives epic keynote speech at 2022 March for Life

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Father Mike Schmitz, the Minnesota-based Catholic priest behind the massively popular Bible in a Day podcast which has topped the charts in the United States and overseas, took the stage as the keynote speaker at the Washington, D.C. March for Life on Friday, sharing his personal connection to the pro-life movement and driving home the simple truth that every human life matters.

Beginning his address at the 49th annual March for Life, Father Schmitz said the first speech he ever gave was about the dignity of human life “and the evil of abortion and euthanasia” which he delivered while he was only in eighth grade.

Schmitz noted that his focus on the sanctity of human life could be traced back to his home life, and described three images his mother had put up on the refrigerator which made an impact on him.

“The first one was of a baby that was only weeks old that had died because of an ectopic pregnancy,” he said, explaining that although the child “had just been conceived weeks before,” it was obvious that the tiny infant was “a human person that mattered.”

The second image was of a cartoon which pointed out the absurdity of a left-wing secular perspective which could denigrate human life in the womb while lobbying to “Save the whales.”

“And the third image was an image of a garbage bag that was wide open,” the priest continued. “And in that garbage bag were the remains of children that had been aborted and were being thrown away in the trash. But some pro-lifers had rescued the remains of those babies to treat them like people. Because those babies matter. Because people matter.”

Schmitz became noticeably emotional when he told the audience about his grandmother, a head nurse at a Twin Cities hospital who walked away from her position in 1973 when her administration began ordering the nurses to help perform abortions.

“So she went to the board of directors and said, ‘This needs to stop. Either you stop doing abortions or I’m leaving,’” Schmitz said, adding that “in that moment, Helen stood. And they said, ‘You can leave.’ And in that moment, Helen walked.”

“And that matters,” Schmitz continued. “Because every person matters. Every life matters.”

Schmitz said that being forced out of a career she loved broke his grandmother’s heart, and argued that broken-heartedness also inspires the participants in the March.

“I think we’re here because abortion and what it’s done has broken our hearts,” he suggested.

“And I know, so many people here are standing here because you know the dignity of human life,” the priest went on, adding that many participants in the March have found themselves “at one point in a place where it seemed like life was an impossible choice.”

“I know that we’re surrounded by men and women who have chosen abortion, and listen, here’s what you need to know: You’re supposed to be here,” he said. “You matter. You belong here. No matter what your past is, you are still loved. You need to know this.”

Father Schmitz then recounted a story of a young woman who recently reached out to him, encouraging him share with the March for Life the same redemptive message he had shared with her 12 years earlier, when she came to him amid a crisis pregnancy and he encouraged her to choose life for her unborn baby, assuring her that regardless of her past, God still loved her.

“That young woman, 12 years ago, she gave her son to a couple who adopted him, and have loved him,” Schmitz said. “And he’s blessed their life and they’ve blessed his life.”

The priest then spoke about the importance of showing up to the March for Life to demonstrate support for the unborn, noting that when his grandmother walked away from her nursing job, her individual decision may not have changed the law or the culture, “but it changed her.”

“And it changed her sons, and it changed her daughter, my mom. And that willingness to stand, that willingness to walk, it has echoed into my life,” he said.

“Every child matters. Every woman matters. Every person matters. And no matter what [the March for Life] does, no matter what this changes, your being here standing, your being here walking, changes you. And you matter,” Schmitz concluded. “God bless.”

The 2022 March for Life may be among the most consequential for the pro-life movement.

— Article continues below Petition — URGENT PETITION: Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade Show Petition Text 61119 have signed the petition. Let's get to 70000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition PETITION UPDATE (9/26/2020): With President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we are closer than we have been in decades to seeing Roe vs. Wade overturned. We now encourage the Senate to confirm Barrett as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Judge Barrett has a fantastic track recond on sanctity of life issues, has seven children, and is a devout believer. She is the perfect remedy for Ruth Bader Ginsburg's radical pro-abortionism. Please READ the full story here: 'BREAKING: Trump nominates Catholic mom of 7 Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court' And then, please SIGN this petition telling the High Court that it's now time to end the activist Roe vs. Wade judgment. Thank you! __________________________________________________________________ PETITION UPDATE (6/29/2020): In a decision which has imperiled more abortion-minded women, sentenced more preborn to death, and upset pro-lifers across the nation,the United States Supreme Court decided 5-4 to strike down a Louisiana law requiring basic medical precautions in the event of abortion complications, with Chief Justice John Roberts reversing his own past decision to uphold a similar Texas law. Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the majority opinion, which held that the Louisiana law was unconstitutional for the simple fact that it was “almost word-for-word identical” to the Texas one the court already struck down in 2016. In his concurring opinion, Chief Justice Roberts acknowledged that he had “joined the dissent in Whole Woman’s Health and continue to believe that the case was wrongly decided. The question today however is not whether Whole Woman’s Health was right or wrong, but whether to adhere to it in deciding the present case.” We call on the Supreme Court to stop supporting the culture of death and overturn Roe vs Wade, now. PETITION UPDATE (1/20/2020): Hundreds of thousands of people will gather in Washington, D.C., this coming Friday, January 24th, for the March for Life. They will be praying for an end to Roe vs Wade, as the Supreme Court will hear a crucial, abortion-related case later this year in March. United our voices can change the course of history. Sign this petition TODAY! (LEARN MORE BELOW) PETITION UPDATE (1/3/2020): In advance of the Supreme Court's hearing arguments in an important abortion case later this year in March, 207 U.S. Senators and Representatives have signed amicus briefs supporting a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges at a hospital nearby an abortion center. Some of these supporting briefs also suggest that now is the time to reconsider Roe vs Wade as sound law. Please SIGN this petition, calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Roe vs Wade. _____________________________________________________________________________ More than 60 million Americans have been slaughtered in their mother's wombs as a result of Roe v. Wade. This activist, unconstitutional ruling in 1973 has left countless women emotionally and psychologically scarred. It was believed by many that Roe would be overturned in 1992 with Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Despite having eight Republican-appointed judges at the time, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to uphold it. Since then, major gains have been made in the fight for life, and many lives have been saved. However, Roe v. Wade remains the law of the land, leaving millions of defenseless pre-born children vulnerable to murder. According to a 2016 study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 35% of aborted babies are African American, despite black women only making up six percent of the U.S. population. 19% of aborted babies are Hispanic. We thus again call on the court to do everything they can to end Roe vs Wade. Now is the time for pro-lifers to join together and ensure that all of God's children have a right to life. Roe v. Wade must come to an end! FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/supreme-court-strikes-down-louisiana-abortion-regulations https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/over-200-congressmen-as-us-supreme-court-to-reconsider-roe-v-wade https://www.foxnews.com/politics/congress-members-file-competing-legal-briefs-in-key-scotus-abortion-case Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Pro-life and pro-abortion advocates alike recognize that Roe v. Wade, the infamous 1973 Supreme Court ruling which found a “constitutional right to abortion,” could be overturned as early as this spring if the Court rules in favor of the pro-life side in the much anticipated Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Dobbs case in December, 2021. The justices are expected to render their decision by June.

Share











