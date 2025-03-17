Every Democrat in the Minnesota House voted against protecting babies who survive abortions

Every Democrat voted against the Born Alive Rollback bill, which would have required doctors to provide life-saving care to infants who survive botched abortions.

(LifeSiteNews) — A bill before the Minnesota House of Representatives that would have protected the lives of babies who survive botched abortions failed to pass, with every Democrat voting against the measure.

Known as the “Born Alive Rollback,” bill HF 24 called for “born alive” infants to be “fully recognized as a human person” and aimed to mandate that medical professionals provide immediate and appropriate care to preserve the life and health of these infants, ensuring they receive the same legal recognition and medical treatment as any other newborn.

“This is not controversial. This shouldn’t even be up for debate,” said the bill’s author, Republican Rep. Krista Knudsen, during her closing speech. “It wouldn’t be up for debate if we didn’t pass House File 91(HF 91) … two years ago.”

Passed and signed into law in 2023, HF 91 repealed numerous longstanding abortion-related laws in Minnesota, including a law protecting newborns who survive abortion from being left to die, according to a Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL) statement at the time.

Knudsen began her closing speech with a quote: “If this law saves one life, that’s good enough.’”

“That was said last year by Governor Tim Walz,’” said Knudsen, ironically appropriating the words of Minnesota’s vehemently pro-abortion Democrat governor who had made that statement in favor of an anti-gun law. Last year, Walz was Kamala Harris’s vice-presidential running mate.

“Today, we are faced with a simple but critical question: Do we as lawmakers … believe that every baby born has the right to live?” Knudsen asked. HF 24 “is not about politics. This is not about partisanship. It’s about whether we will protect the most vulnerable among us, newborn babies, regardless of how they come into this world.”

“This bill ensures that any infant born alive, including after a failed abortion, is given the same medical care and intervention that any other newborn would receive. That’s it! That’s all,” Knudsen explained.

“We are not debating abortion today. The choice has already been made. The baby survives by the grace of God, and now we’re asking to protect that baby. That’s it.”

“I ask each of you, from the depths of my soul, regardless of what party we are, regardless of how we feel about abortion, let’s protect these babies,” Knudsen pleaded to her colleagues.

Despite Knudsen’s impassioned plea, Democrats remained adamant in refusing to protect the lives of children born alive during abortion, voting to defeat the measure 67-66 while claiming that Republicans were fear mongering and spreading lies.

“Instead of looking forward and trying to pass bills that make people’s lives more affordable, Republicans are looking backward and trying to relitigate old political fights about reproductive freedom, and spread fear and misinformation,” Democrat legislator Jamie Long climed.

“Let’s be clear: doctors already provide appropriate medical care, and to suggest otherwise is false, offensive, and dangerous,” Long insisted. “Republicans should be ashamed of themselves for pushing easily disproved falsehoods that harm already vulnerable people who face devastating pregnancy complications later in pregnancy.”

A second bill, HF 25, known as the “Supporting Women Act,” which would have directed taxpayer dollars to crisis pregnancy centers, was similarly defeated with every Democrat voting against it.

“Rather than choosing to affirm life and give expecting mothers support and the gift of choice, House Democrats chose to make these political issues and voted against these bills,” Republican Rep. Patricia Miller said. “House Republicans are committed to fighting for these rights and hope to reconsider the bills later in the session.”

Share











