Every Democrat senator votes against bill to keep ‘transgender’ males out of girls’ sports

‘Well, at least now the American people know the truth,’ said Sen. Tommy Tuberville following the defeat of the bill he sponsored. ‘Even after President Trump’s landslide election, Democrats STILL support men competing in women’s sports.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Democrats in the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to block a bill that would’ve banned males pretending to be females from competing in girls’ elementary, high school, and college sports by withholding federal funds from school programs that refuse to comply.

The measure, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which had previously passed in the U.S. House, needed 60 votes to advance in the upper chamber.

“Democrats’ war on women continues as all 45 Democrat Senators voted ‘NAY,’” noted a statement from Independent Women’s Voice. The group vowed to “hold the senators who chose to ignore the overwhelming (79%) majority of Americans who support keeping women’s sports female accountable for their failure to protect women and girls.”

Introduced by Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama), the legislation would have codified into law President Trump’s executive order prohibiting men from competing in athletic programs designated for women.

“Since the beginning of time, people have agreed that sex is assigned at birth and determined by God,” noted Tuberville before the vote. “But under the Biden administration, you had people claiming that men can get pregnant.”

Following the defeat of his bill, Tuberville took to X: “Well, at least now the American people know the truth. Even after President Trump’s landslide election, Democrats STILL support men competing in women’s sports.”

“This is far from over,” added Tuberville. “I’ll NEVER stop fighting to protect women and girls.”

“These 45 cowardly Senators just voted against keeping men out of your daughter’s sports. Never let them forget it,” urged a post on X by Rapid Response listing the names of the Democrat senators who voted against the bill.

“Name and shame them all,” added Riley Gaines.

Recent polling has found that the vast majority of Americans oppose gender-confused males participating in girls’ sports.

A CNN analyst reported last month, “You rarely get 79% of the country to agree on anything, but they do, in fact, agree on the idea of opposing transgender female athletes [i.e., men] in women’s sports.”

