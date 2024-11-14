Everything you need to know about Marco Rubio, Trump’s incoming secretary of state

Scores of political commentators have been quick to point out that in 2016 Trump strongly denounced his secretary of state pick Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a 'puppet' of GOP mega-donor and arch-Zionist Sheldon Adelson.

(LifeSiteNews) — Incoming President Donald Trump has nominated former political opponent and current Florida GOP Senator Marco Rubio to be his Secretary of State.

Trump announced the pick on social media Wednesday after unconfirmed reports from the New York Times earlier in the week had claimed Rubio was merely the likely selection, leaving anti-globalist commentators with a glimmer of hope that he would actually select someone with less of a hawkish worldview

NEW: President Trump announces the nomination of Sen. @marcorubio to Secretary of State. pic.twitter.com/8tnncTMBeL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 13, 2024

Maybe Trump did learn something from his mistakes of his first term. I’m gonna wait & see who he lets in his cabinet, this is definitely a positive sign. It would be hard to get worse than the neocons in control who are currently warmongering . pic.twitter.com/3gZxAvyLDT — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) November 10, 2024

Scores of political commentators have been quick to point out that Trump strongly denounced Rubio during the 2016 Republican presidential primary. At the time, Trump skewered Rubio by giving him the nickname “Little Marco.” He also claimed he was a “lightweight” and a “puppet” of GOP mega-donor and arch-Zionist Sheldon Adelson.

Sheldon Adelson is looking to give big dollars to Rubio because he feels he can mold him into his perfect little puppet. I agree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2015

From enemies to lovers, the storyline is complete. In 2015, Trump said Rubio was a “total lightweight” he wouldn’t hire to run one of his companies. In 2017, Rubio was unofficially running Trump’s Cuba policy. Now, he is expected to be Sec. of State.https://t.co/IKU5ABejtZ pic.twitter.com/yG2zwkp6XF — Belly of the Beast (@bellybeastcuba) November 12, 2024

Adelson would later back Trump in the 2016 race and was one of his biggest financial supporters in his 2020 bid. Adelson’s widow, Miriam, who was born in Israel, had given Trump over $100 million for his 2024 race, prompting many anti-war voices to criticize Trump for his apparent about face.

“Just like every other politician, Trump is one person on the campaign trail… and then he becomes the second coming of John McCain once he secures his spot in office and starts building his cabinet,” Rachel Blevins opined.

In case you’re wondering how much $100 MILLION buys these days… Just like every other politician, Trump is one person on the campaign trail… and then he becomes the second coming of John McCain once he secures his spot in office and starts building his cabinet. pic.twitter.com/MLxNPwEZwe — Rachel Blevins (@RachBlevins) November 13, 2024

“Miriam Adelson bought Donald Trump for a cool $100 million. Best investment Israel ever made. Worst sellout in American history,” geopolitical analyst Scott Ritter said on X.

Well, America, we just found out the price of a President. Miriam Adelson bought Donald Trump for a cool $100 million. Best investment Israel ever made. Worst sellout in American history. — Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) November 13, 2024

“Well, somebody is happy,” Ron Paul supporter Daniel McAdams has said while sharing an X post by Zionist Ben Shapiro that indicated his pleasure with the Rubio pick as well as other posts of Rubio that suggest he is at odds with Trump’s pro-peace message.

Hillary Clinton and Marco Rubio are the same person…

-Sen. Paul: https://t.co/WlYpW6wKwX — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) November 12, 2024

This is the person Donald Trump chose to lead US foreign policy as Secretary of State. A big time loser neocon who hates Trump. Well done! https://t.co/VjDGZlPE2t — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) November 12, 2024

Other commentators have echoed McAdams’ concerns, including The Grayzone journalist Anya Parampil, who has noted that Rubio is “in complete contradiction of Donald Trump’s supposed America first agenda.”

This is how you know Trump’s picks are bad https://t.co/xqiKlpWIwj — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) November 13, 2024

“Marco Rubio, in complete contradiction of Donald Trump’s supposed America first agenda, which includes hardening the border and building the wall, Marco Rubio was the Republican author of TPS, Temporary Protective Status, for Venezuelans while he was seeking to destroy… pic.twitter.com/lnMGnIAKW0 — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) November 13, 2024

Since being elected to the Senate in 2010, Rubio has consistently taken a neoconservative stance on global affairs. He has expressed a hostile attitude towards Russia, pushed for sanctions on Iran, repeatedly warned about the rise of China as a global superpower, has backed the Ukraine war, supported Israel in its war in Gaza, and has encouraged regime change in Venezuela.

Marco Rubio partnered with convicted criminal Bob Menendez to push for allowing more Venezuelan migrants into the US as the two worked to destroy Venezuela’s economy and overthrow its govt Trump has rewarded Rubio – the GOP author of TPS- by nominating him as Secretary of State pic.twitter.com/B6WjsmQow5 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) November 12, 2024

Ladies and gentlemen, your new “America First” Secretary of State. pic.twitter.com/mvnqC2DQnK — Dave Benner, Nemesis of Neocons (@dbenner83) November 13, 2024

Marco Rubio, Trump’s Secretary of State, believed it was “common sense” that Russia blew up its own gas pipelines

– These people are never held accountable for their ignorance and/or lies, but rewarded for being “tough” on their adversaries. Poor governance becomes unavoidable pic.twitter.com/8AsSQEmR7V — Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) November 14, 2024

America, your new Secretary of State 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 Congratulations @marcorubio – Mazal tov pic.twitter.com/hbBIGlhoVt — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) November 12, 2024

Marco Rubio has previously addressed the MEK, a literal cult-like group that lobbies for regime change in Iran. “Your battle, our battle,” Rubio says, “is to give Iran back to the Iranian people” — by toppling the Iranian government pic.twitter.com/bxH6rKZGwv — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 13, 2024

REMINDER: Marco Rubio was willing to go to war with Russia🇷🇺 in Syria🇸🇾 Marco Rubio has been in favour of disaster after disaster in US foreign policy. Now Trump has nominated him to be Secretary of State. Note: At the time, Vladimir Putin did more to prevent the US going to… pic.twitter.com/qb8j2WXvbI — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) November 13, 2024

Former Congressman and anti-war activist Ron Paul said on his podcast this week that news of Rubio’s appointment was “a bad day for those who endorse ‘America First’ in our foreign policy.”

Yesterday was a bad day for those who endorse “America First” in our foreign policy. With reported Trump appointments of neocons Elise Stefanik (UN Ambassador), Mike Waltz (National Security Advisor), and…Marco Rubio (Secretary of State), many who hoped that Trump 2.0 would… pic.twitter.com/TB1p3FoBob — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) November 12, 2024

Rubio’s move to the State Department leaves an opening in the U.S. Senate. It appears that Trump’s team is seeking to ensure that his daughter-in-law and current co-chair of the Republican National Committee Lara Trump is chosen by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to fill the void. Not only has Florida Congresswoman Ana Paulina Luna and Alabama GOP Senator Katie Britt but Elon Musk and other pro-Trump media personalities have all come out in favor of the move.

Scoop: Katie Britt pitches Lara Trump to fill Rubio’s Florida Senate seat https://t.co/WKdc2l1xow — Axios (@axios) November 12, 2024

Lara Trump is genuinely great https://t.co/iqbDJAMTLe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2024

On Fox News this week, Lara Trump said that she is indeed willing to step into the role.

🚨BREAKING: Lara Trump responds to calls for Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint her U.S. Senator of Florida to fill Marco Rubio’s seat: “If I am able to serve, I would love to serve the people of Florida… Truly to have that opportunity I think would be incredible” pic.twitter.com/F3dOvfjed7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 14, 2024

Despite the justified doom and gloom of many non-interventionists this week, their hopes have been buoyed by Trump’s selection of Tulsi Gabbard as his Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

“Just a reminder to everyone that the President of the United States makes policy decisions that are implemented by the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense. These policy decisions are shaped by the daily briefing the president receives from the Director of National Intelligence. Under a Trump administration, the DNI will be Tulsi Gabbard. We are in good hands,” Scott Ritter said on X.

Just a reminder to everyone that the President of the United States makes policy decisions that are implemented by the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense. These policy decisions are shaped by the daily briefing the president receives from the Director of National… — Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) November 14, 2024

Gabbard’s appointment was denounced by globalist John Bolton, who told NBC’s Meet the Press Now that “she’s totally not competent for that job,”

Warmonger John Bolton is totally furious that President Trump nominated Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence. “She’s totally not competent for that job. Gaetz is the worst. She may be tracking in at the second worst.” All the worst people are mad right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/dMMvGTnjrp — George (@BehizyTweets) November 14, 2024

“Watching War Pig John Bolton attack the appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as DNI makes me all the more certain that she is precisely the right person for the job,” long-time Trump confidant Roger Stone has said.

Watching War Pig John Bolton attack the appointment of @TulsiGabbard as DNI makes me all the more certain that she is precisely the right person for the job — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) November 14, 2024

Rubio, a Catholic, is 53-years old. He is married with four children and is of Cuban descent.

Share











