Everything you need to know about Marco Rubio, Trump’s incoming secretary of state

Scores of political commentators have been quick to point out that in 2016 Trump strongly denounced his secretary of state pick Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a 'puppet' of GOP mega-donor and arch-Zionist Sheldon Adelson.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - July 16, 2024: Florida Senator Marco Rubio at the Republican National Convention.Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock

(LifeSiteNews) — Incoming President Donald Trump has nominated former political opponent and current Florida GOP Senator Marco Rubio to be his Secretary of State.  

Trump announced the pick on social media Wednesday after unconfirmed reports from the New York Times earlier in the week had claimed Rubio was merely the likely selection, leaving anti-globalist commentators with a glimmer of hope that he would actually select someone with less of a hawkish worldview 

Scores of political commentators have been quick to point out that Trump strongly denounced Rubio during the 2016 Republican presidential primary. At the time, Trump skewered Rubio by giving him the nickname “Little Marco.” He also claimed he was a “lightweight” and a “puppet” of GOP mega-donor and arch-Zionist Sheldon Adelson.  

Adelson would later back Trump in the 2016 race and was one of his biggest financial supporters in his 2020 bid. Adelson’s widow, Miriam, who was born in Israel, had given Trump over $100 million for his 2024 race, prompting many anti-war voices to criticize Trump for his apparent about face.  

“Just like every other politician, Trump is one person on the campaign trail… and then he becomes the second coming of John McCain once he secures his spot in office and starts building his cabinet,” Rachel Blevins opined.  

“Miriam Adelson bought Donald Trump for a cool $100 million. Best investment Israel ever made. Worst sellout in American history,” geopolitical analyst Scott Ritter said on X. 

“Well, somebody is happy,” Ron Paul supporter Daniel McAdams has said while sharing an X post by Zionist Ben Shapiro that indicated his pleasure with the Rubio pick as well as other posts of Rubio that suggest he is at odds with Trump’s pro-peace message.  

Other commentators have echoed McAdams’ concerns, including The Grayzone journalist Anya Parampil, who has noted that Rubio is “in complete contradiction of Donald Trump’s supposed America first agenda.” 

Since being elected to the Senate in 2010, Rubio has consistently taken a neoconservative stance on global affairs. He has expressed a hostile attitude towards Russia, pushed for sanctions on Iran, repeatedly warned about the rise of China as a global superpower, has backed the Ukraine war, supported Israel in its war in Gaza, and has encouraged regime change in Venezuela.  

Former Congressman and anti-war activist Ron Paul said on his podcast this week that news of Rubio’s appointment was “a bad day for those who endorse ‘America First’ in our foreign policy.” 

Rubio’s move to the State Department leaves an opening in the U.S. Senate. It appears that Trump’s team is seeking to ensure that his daughter-in-law and current co-chair of the Republican National Committee Lara Trump is chosen by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to fill the void. Not only has Florida Congresswoman Ana Paulina Luna and Alabama GOP Senator Katie Britt but Elon Musk and other pro-Trump media personalities have all come out in favor of the move.  

On Fox News this week, Lara Trump said that she is indeed willing to step into the role. 

Despite the justified doom and gloom of many non-interventionists this week, their hopes have been buoyed by Trump’s selection of Tulsi Gabbard as his Director of National Intelligence (DNI). 

“Just a reminder to everyone that the President of the United States makes policy decisions that are implemented by the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense. These policy decisions are shaped by the daily briefing the president receives from the Director of National Intelligence. Under a Trump administration, the DNI will be Tulsi Gabbard. We are in good hands,” Scott Ritter said on X. 

Gabbard’s appointment was denounced by globalist John Bolton, who told NBC’s Meet the Press Now that “she’s totally not competent for that job,” 

“Watching War Pig John Bolton attack the appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as DNI makes me all the more certain that she is precisely the right person for the job,” long-time Trump confidant Roger Stone has said. 

Rubio, a Catholic, is 53-years old. He is married with four children and is of Cuban descent.  

