Evidence for increased ‘extreme weather’ events is ‘quite limited’: Canadian study

A Fraser Institute study has implicitly called out the Trudeau government, finding that while the 'media and political activists assert that the evidence for increasing harms from increasing extreme weather is iron-clad, it is anything but.'

(LifeSiteNews) — New research has found that there is little evidence that extreme weather events are on the rise, despite ongoing claims from Liberal politicians and mainstream media outlets.

According to a Fraser Institute study published this month, while global temperatures have “moderately” increased since 1950, the claim that extreme weather events are significantly increasing is unsupported by scientific evidence.

“While media and political activists assert that the evidence for increasing harms from increasing extreme weather is iron-clad, it is anything but,” study author Kenneth Green, a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute, wrote in his summary.

“In fact, it is quite limited, and of low reliability,” he declared. “Claims about extreme weather should not be used as the basis for committing to long-term regulatory regimes that will hurt current Canadian standards of living and leave future generations worse off.”

In fact, Green’s research, which examined data from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UN IPCC), found that many types of extreme weather “show no signs of increasing and in some cases are decreasing,”

“Drought has shown no clear increasing trend, nor has flooding,” he continued. “Hurricane intensity and number show no increasing trend. Globally, wildfires have shown no clear trend in increasing number or intensity, while in Canada, wildfires have actually been decreasing in number and areas consumed from the 1950s to the present.”

The study explained that the assertion that “weather extremes are increasing in frequency and severity, spurred on by humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions” is widely accepted.

“Based on such assertions, governments are enacting ever more restrictive regulations on Canadian consumers of energy products, and especially Canada’s energy sector,” Green noted.

“These regulations impose significant costs on the Canadian economy and can exert downward pressure on Canadian’s standard of living,” he warned.

Green’s findings echo 2023 research which revealed that wildfires have decreased globally while media coverage has spiked 400 percent.

The study’s claim is confirmed by the satellite data from the Global Wildfire Information System, which records a consistent decline in the extent of burned areas since the early 2000s.

Despite this, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year still decided to blame Canada’s unusually bad wildfires on “climate change.”

“We’re seeing more and more of these fires because of climate change,” Trudeau told Canadians in June 2023, despite Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arresting several suspected arsonists in a number of provinces including Nova Scotia, Yukon, British Columbia, and Alberta.

“These fires are affecting everyday routines, lives and livelihoods, and our air quality,” he added. “We’ll keep working – here at home and with partners around the world – to tackle climate change and address its impacts.”

Similarly, outlets like the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), which gets 70 percent of its operating budget via tax dollars from the federal government, ran with headlines such as, “Rise in extreme wildfires linked directly to emissions from oil companies in new study.”

“Canadian forest fires are the latest costly climate disaster that public accounts fail to capture,” another CBC headline read.

“Climate change is increasing the risks of wildfires in the country, experts say,” Global News, another government-subsidized outlet, attested at the time.

Share











