Evidence shows powerful influence of top ‘Great Reset’ groups in 2020 US elections

January 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The organization behind the Great Reset — a project seeking “to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies” — worked to swing U.S. elections for Joe Biden and other Democrats in 2020.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), which announced the Great Reset in June with support from the U.N. and top multinational corporations, is a major globalist organization known for yearly elite summits in Davos, Switzerland.

Devised by WEF founder Klaus Schwab, the Great Reset seeks to use the COVID-19 crisis to push a hard-left agenda on climate change, corporate governance, and “LGBTI+ inclusion,” among other things.

Schwab demanded in June that “[e]very country,” including the United States, “participate” in the program.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

While the Great Reset isn’t slated to go into effect until this year, the World Economic Forum already has imposed itself on the U.S. by significantly inserting itself into America’s most recent elections. Throughout the 2020 cycle, the WEF, including some of the group’s trustees and board members, organized left-wing initiatives to drive voter turnout and mail-in ballot registration in battleground states.

Companies and organizations run by top WEF leaders also buoyed Democratic candidates with tens of millions of dollars in contributions. Others boast close ties to Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, election equipment companies linked to election irregularity.

The “Global Shapers”

In the weeks ahead of the election, the World Economic Forum’s youth activism network, the “Global Shapers,” launched campaigns in key U.S. states to boost mail-in voting and energize “diverse” voters.

The Global Shapers, an international “community” of 12,000 volunteers led by Klaus Schwab, has branches, or “hubs,” across the United States, working to support the WEF’s hyper-progressive goals. The WEF has signaled that the Global Shapers will assist with the development of the Great Reset.

After “humanitarian response,” the Global Shapers’ main focus is “civic engagement,” often meaning get-out-the-vote schemes. A Munich branch claims over “500,000 downloads and active users” for an app-based project seeking to increase turnout among European Millennial voters, for example.

In January, Global Shapers in the U.S. introduced Shaping the Vote, a campaign led by a Miami hub, together with branches from other states like Texas and Georgia.

Shaping the Vote aimed for each participant “to get 5 new diverse young people to vote.” Shapers additionally planned to “host 100 Civic Dinners across the country and countless other voter education initiatives to engage new voters” and to register “1,000 new young diverse people.”

Wisconsin Global Shapers branches simultaneously ran programs to “increase mail-in ballot registration,” targeting “all Wisconsin residents who are eligible to vote.”

Madison and Milwaukee groups sought to “collaborate with grassroots organizations, civic leaders in both cities, and progressive organizations to create a voting web series for all Wisconsin residents.” Global Shapers in Milwaukee also tweeted that “many Shapers” from the branch took shifts as poll workers.

The Shapers’ campaigns in Wisconsin specifically sought “to encourage eligible voters to register and request mail-in ballots.” Voting by mail has long been recognized to pose higher fraud risks, which watchdogs have said were exacerbated this year, due to the removal of ballot safeguards in Wisconsin and other states. Mail-in and absentee ballots went overwhelmingly for Democrats in November.

Voto Latino

One of the board members of the Global Shapers is Maria Kumar, head of Voto Latino, which purports to be the largest U.S. voter outreach group targeting Hispanics. Kumar, a former Planned Parenthood Action Fund board member, is part of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leader initiative and is an annual Davos participant.

Voto Latino has boasted of clinching the election for Biden. The group claims to have “registered 601,330 voters for the 2020 election cycle” and that its “investment of $33M across critical states helped lead to critical margins” for the Democratic Party.

Hispanics broke two to one for Joe Biden in 2020, according to exit polls based on the contested vote count. “The historic number of Latinx voters that cast early votes in states like Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania played a key role in securing a Biden victory,” Voto Latino announced in celebration.

For example, the organization said that almost “78,000 Latinx youth voted early in Arizona in this election cycle; nearly double the entire 41,000 cast in the state in 2016. Voto Latino registered more than 67,000 Arizonans during this election cycle.” Official numbers show Biden winning Arizona by a margin of roughly 10,000 votes, although lawsuits have alleged that election irregularities affected the count.

In Georgia, Voto Latino “registered 35,774 voters in the state, where the presidential race was decided in favor of President-elect Joe Biden by a margin of 10,000 votes,” according to the group. The margin has since changed, as the state continued counting and recounting votes through November.

Voto Latino committed to spending at least $2.5 million in the Georgia run-off races that will decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Kumar has said that the group “will be investing heavily in the state” in favor of the radical Democratic candidates.

Al Gore and the Climate Reality Project

Biden also had strong backing from World Economic Forum trustee Al Gore. As a member of the WEF’s top internal body, Gore, a vocal proponent of the Great Reset, “determines and supervises the activities of the Forum and its governing bodies.”

The Climate Reality Project, a group founded by Gore to push his climate change agenda, is partnered with the Global Shapers and has provided training to over a thousand of the Global Shapers’ members. Climate Reality and the Global Shapers helped organize some of the “climate strikes” that shut down cities across the world in 2019.

In February, Gore announced a campaign, “Vote Your Future: Vote Climate,” led by the political action committee of the Climate Reality Project.

The Climate Reality Project Action Fund described the initiative as “a national campaign to drive voter registration and turnout and rally support for climate action in the lead-up to the 2020 election.” The group said it would “focus its voter registration and get out the vote efforts on several key states — Texas, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Florida, Nevada.”

As part of Vote Your Future, Gore toured college campuses in swing states, “to speak with students about the climate crisis and encourage them to prioritize climate action at the ballot box.”

The program featured vote registration drives at other colleges and universities in Pennsylvania, Texas, Michigan, and Florida. Like the Global Shapers, the Climate Reality Project pushed voters specifically to choose mail-in voting.

They also teamed up with a liberal get-out-the-vote group that was granted access to state voter rolls in Michigan and Pennsylvania, which the Amistad Project recently condemned as dangerous and unlawful.

Climate Reality ultimately poured over $1.5 million into the 2020 race, spending $170,000 for an ad campaign against vulnerable GOP senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Gore’s investment fund, Generational Investment Management, pitched in another nearly $1 million.

Besides Al Gore, trustees of the World Economic Forum include chairmen of six other left-leaning organizations, like BlackRock, that raised millions of dollars for Democrats in the 2020 cycle. Early corporate supporters of the Great Reset contributed millions more to Biden and the Democratic Party, mostly from Microsoft.

Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic

One of the major Democrat funders represented on the WEF’s board of trustees is the Carlyle Group, a top private investment fund.

The founder and president of the Carlyle Group, David Rubenstein, is both a trustee of the WEF and a board member of the Global Shapers. He was once a significant contributor to the WEF's Young Global Leaders program.

In 2009, two executives from the Carlyle Group, including managing director Steve Owens, launched the firm Staple Street Capital. It was later joined by another former managing director of the Carlyle Group, William Kennard, longtime Democratic operative President Obama’s ambassador to the European Union.

Staple Street has substantial links to the Chinese government, having raised over $400 million from UBS Securities, a joint venture by a Swiss banking firm and state-owned Chinese companies. The $400 million came less than a month before Election Day.

The World Economic Forum also touts close connections to Beijing. Former deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Min Zhu is a WEF trustee, while Jun Ma, adviser to the PBOC and chairman of China’s Green Finance Committee, was an initial Great Reset–supporter.

The Epoch Times noted that Staple Street Capital has completely transformed its website since November 3. It now lacks substantial information about the group’s portfolios and management.

Two years ago, Staple Street Capital purchased a 75% stake in Dominion Voting Systems, with Staple Street’s co-founders named to Dominion’s board of directors. Dominion Voting Systems, the second largest election technology company in the United States, is tied to several election issues and fraud allegations.

Glitches linked to Dominion voting machines impacted tens of thousands of ballots in swing states on Election Day. In Georgia’s Gwinnett County, Dominion software rejected ballots from half of all ballot batches as illegible. County officials repeatedly blamed Dominion.

A recent audit of Dominion machines in Antrim County, Michigan by cyber-security and I.T. experts found they were “intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results,” according to a follow-up report.

Lawyers and experts connected to the Trump campaign have repeatedly pointed to Dominion Voting Systems machines as an avenue of fraud. An affidavit cited by Sidney Powell and signed by the military intelligence officer who led the Antrim audit claimed that “136,098 ballots were illegally counted as a result of improper manipulation of ... Dominion software.”

Another cybersecurity expert quoted by Powell attested that “hundreds of thousands of votes” “were altered in all battleground states,” partly due to issues with Dominion systems.

Some of the scrutiny surrounding Dominion Voting Systems pertains to the company’s ties to Smartmatic, a major election equipment supplier founded by a Venezuelan national.

The chairman of Smartmatic, Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, was previously vice chairman of the World Economic Forum and reported directly to Klaus Schwab. George Soros, the infamous Democratic mega-donor, named him the head of Soros’s Open Society Foundation just weeks after the election.

In 2004, Smartmatic provided election systems for a Venezuela recall referendum that was shown to have been likely stolen by dictator Hugo Chávez. In 2005, the company branched out into the American market, purchasing California-based Sequoia Voting Systems.

The dual president of Sequoia and Smartmatic testified to the Chicago City Council the following year that “software components from the Sequoia system, [sic] were developed in Venezuela” and that “the Venezuelans have access to the Sequoia code,” according to a U.S. government report.

Smartmatic divested itself of Sequoia in 2006 to end a congressional probe based on allegations that the company had used bribery to win its contracts in Venezuela. Dominion Voting Systems subsequently acquired Sequoia’s assets in 2010, including all “inventory and intellectual property.”

“Election security experts say it’s difficult to know for certain whether some Sequoia code may be used in Dominion’s software because of the industry’s limited transparency,” the AP has said.

Biden and the Great Reset

If Biden takes office in January, the WEF’s work to influence the 2020 elections will have paid off handsomely for its Great Reset plans. John Kerry, Biden’s special climate envoy, affirmed the former vice president’s support for the initiative at a WEF event in December.

As president, Biden would work to implement the Great Reset agenda “with greater speed and greater intensity than many might imagine,” Kerry told listeners.

Biden’s platform, which includes the imposition of LGBT ideology and the elimination of fossil fuel, closely aligns with the goals of the Great Reset. Like the WEF, Biden has referred to the COVID-19 crisis as an “incredible opportunity” to launch “revolutionary, institutional changes.” He even took up a Great Reset motto, “Build Back Better,” as his official campaign slogan.

President Trump, by contrast, has been a notable thorn in the side of the globalists, handicapping left-wing, multilateral deals like the Paris Climate Accords.

Most recently, Trump kept the U.S. out of COVAX, the U.N.-led, WEF-backed program to circulate over two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses. He also ended U.S. involvement in the World Health Organization, a WEF partner, earlier this year due to the group’s “repeated missteps” and “China-centric” structure.

Accordingly, Archbishop Carlo Viganò, in an open letter to Trump, referred to the president as “‘the one who opposes’ the deep state, the final assault of the children of darkness.” Abp. Viganò noted “that the United States of America is considered the defending wall against which the war declared by the advocates of globalism has been unleashed.”

“This Great Reset,” nevertheless, “is destined to fail because those who planned it do not understand that there are still people ready to take to the streets to defend their rights, to protect their loved ones, to give a future to their children and grandchildren,” the archbishop told Trump.