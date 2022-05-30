Evidence that maternal deaths have increased since abortion legalized in Ethiopia: Oxford doctor

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (LifeSiteNews) – Legal abortion in Ethiopia has led to the deaths of mothers as well as babies.
Ethiopian Medical Journal recently published a shocking analysis from Dr. Calum Miller pointing out that the legalizing of abortion in Ethiopia in 2005 did not result in a decrease, but rather an increase of maternal morbidity and mortality
Miller conducts extensive research in three African nations, with Ethiopia selected as a case study.
In a letter to the Ethiopian medical journal, Miller wrote, “Rather than being a silver bullet to reduce deaths from abortion, abortion legalization has resulted in a vast increase in the number of abortions, without any appreciable decrease in abortion mortality or maternal mortality. There is some evidence mortality, and certainly, morbidity, have even increased since legalization.
“Ethiopia’s progress in reducing maternal deaths has been considerably less than expected, especially with respect to abortion,” Miller continued.
“It is possible that, as in other countries, a disproportionate focus on family planning based on inflated claims of abortion mortality has diverted resources from emergency obstetric care and thereby failed to reduce maternal mortality more significantly.”
Bishop Robert McElroy (right) is to be made a cardinal in August, despite his inaction on allegations against notorious ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
We all have a responsibility to speak up when serious wrongs are being brought to our attention, but McElroy didn't.
The Bishop of San Diego was told about serious sexual wrongdoing by McCarrick in 2016 when psychotherapist Richard Sipe, who had interviewed numerous victims of McCarrick, sent him a detailed letter, but McElroy sat on that information and is now being made a cardinal.
Appointing him to the College of Cardinals is not only an insult to those who suffered clerical sex-abuse, but also to those who are intent on ridding the Church of such evil.
This decision to make McElroy a cardinal must be reversed, and the only way to make that happen is with pressure from the laity.
Sipe told McElory that numerous seminarians and priests reported sexual advances and activity by McCarrick in a letter that also detailed extensive abuse by other clerics.
"I have interviewed twelve seminarians and priests who attest to propositions, harassment, or sex with McCarrick," the psychotherapist told McElroy in the 2016 letter, adding: "None so far has found the ability to speak openly at the risk of reputation and retaliation."
McElroy, who claims there was no corroborating evidence, could have brought the allegations to the pope, or even to the Papal Nuncio, but instead ended the correspondence with Sipe, himself a clerical sex-abuse victim.
It would take another year for the truth about McCarrick to slowly emerge in public.
Turning a blind eye to serious allegations of sexual wrongdoing is reprehensible in any context, but particularly when a bishop, a shepherd of souls, does so.
He also supports giving Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, contrary to the Church's teaching, while he has concelebrated LGBT Masses as bishop and claimed Fr. James Martin's attempt to normalize the LGBT ideology is "fully consonant with Catholic teaching".
The sad truth is that McElroy is not fit to continue as a bishop, let alone become a cardinal.
We must do what we can to clean up this mess now.
The Ethiopian Penal Law on Abortion, Art. 528, Section II, stipulates punishment for those who endanger the life of the unborn. However, revisions were undertaken in 20005 by the Ethiopian Ministry of Health to conform Ethiopia’s abortion legislation to the fifth Millennium Development Goals (MDG 5) of the World Health Organisation (WHO). This was out of step with dominant conservative public sentiment as well as the explicit anti-abortion position of the highly influential Orthodox Church in Ethiopia.
Cited in an essay published by St. Paul Hospital Millennium College in Addis Ababa, posted on 17 Jan 2022, a group of 12 leading Orthodox Christian and Muslims stated their support for the defense of the right to life. The Christians declared:
Man (person) is created in the image and likeness of God.
Human life begins from conception biologically and spiritually.
No one has the authority to take the life of an innocent (God’s creature).
Killing God`s gift that is innocent is morally unacceptable.
Therefore, abortion is wrong and condemned because it is a grave sin.
“The Orthodox Christian faith leaders follow a closed door policy on the matter of induced abortion,” wrote the essay’s author, Demelash Bezabih Ewnetu.