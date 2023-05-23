‘Evil agenda’: Maxime Bernier announces official policy opposing ‘radical’ gender ideology

'Children are never born in the wrong body. Children should be taught to accept themselves, not seek solutions through pharmaceuticals and medical procedures.'

WINKLER, Manitoba (LifeSiteNews) –– The leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier promised his party would overturn a slew of extreme pro-transgender laws should it ever form government, after announcing today his official policy on what he called an “evil agenda” of “radical gender ideology” targeting kids in the nation.

“The normalization of radical gender ideology will have a catastrophic impact on women and children if we do not reverse course soon. That is why I am releasing this official PPC policy today,” said Bernier in a campaign announcement this afternoon in Winkler, Manitoba.

ANNOUNCEMENT | PPC Policy on Gender Ideology https://t.co/Z1tUOilD3S — PPC HQ – People’s Party of Canada (@peoplespca) May 23, 2023

“The People’s Party is the only party taking this issue seriously. None of the establishment parties, including the fake Conservatives, have anything to say about it. On the contrary, they support these disastrous policies and trends.”

Bernier spared no words in blasting “transgender madness” sweeping Canada, saying it is an “evil agenda, which contradicts basic biological realities,” and is “particularly harmful to women and children.”

“Radical trans activists are trying to destroy one of the key building blocks of a healthy society – the distinction between men and women,” he said.

“Children are never born in the wrong body. Children should be taught to accept themselves, not seek solutions through pharmaceuticals and medical procedures.”

— Article continues below Petition — Boycott Target: Stop selling Pride swimwear for 'Trans kids' and LGBT onesies for babies Show Petition Text 87 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition The LGBT ideology has captured corporations around the world — and now Target is taking it to the next level by selling Pride propaganda to children, including transgender swimwear for kids. Join our boycott of Target to make sure this retail giant is given the same treatment as Bud Light! SIGN: We are boycotting Target for spreading LGBT propaganda among children Target Corporation has already signalled that it's nervous about how consumers are reacting to their Pride propaganda for children, moving displays to the back in certain outlets, so now is the time to ramp up the pressure on this deviant company that would use children to advertise the sexual proclivities of the LGBT lobby. We must gather people far and wide to join this boycott and teach corporate America another lesson in decency after the Bud Light debacle: you don't Target children for sexualization. SIGN: Stop trying to sexualize children Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Bernier noted while adults can make “whatever choices they want regarding their sex and gender identification,” Canadians who believe there are only “two immutable sexes and genders” must “not be compelled to adapt their language and behavior to accommodate woke gender ideology.”

“Most boys and girls suffering from gender dysphoria simply grow out of it. Many suffer from other mental issues, such as autism, or are under the temporary influence of a phenomenon of social contagion,” he observed.

A little over a week ago, Bernier first announced he will run in the upcoming Manitoba by-election in the federal riding of Portage-Lisgar, to be held on June 19, promising to fight for traditional family values against a society “overtaken by evil,” including “transgender madness.”

Of note is that the PPC in this riding, formerly held by the Conservative Party, did very well in the 2021 federal election, getting about 22% of the vote.

Bernier says a PPC government would ‘ban’ sex changes for minors and protect ‘women’s spaces’

Bernier promised a PPC government if ever elected would modify the Criminal Code to “outlaw the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and any form of bodily mutilation on minors with the goal of ‘transitioning’ to another sex.”

“Moreover, any person encouraging minors to ‘transition’ will be held criminally responsible for attempting to cause harm,” he added.

“We will protect women’s spaces – bathrooms, changing rooms, shelters, and prisons – from intrusion by biological men. We will maintain separate competitions for women in which biological men cannot participate in sports regulated and funded by the federal government.”

The federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2021 passed a law, Bill C-4, banning so-called “conversion therapy” – which included talk therapy for unwanted sexual attractions. Critics point out it criminalizes “conversations between consenting adults.”

The Conservative Party seemingly went along with the bill, which was guaranteed quick passage in the House after Conservative MP Rob Moore successfully motioned to have the bill “fast-tracked” to the Senate.

Not a single MP or senator from any party spoke out against the bill to prevent it from being passed or even debated.

Addressing this silence, Bernier slammed the Conservatives for not being “brave” enough to defend “basic biological realities.”

“It is completely unacceptable that not a single elected MP is brave enough to stand up for women and children, and basic biological realities! I have been speaking out against this madness for many years already, and I will continue to speak out against it in Parliament once I am elected MP for Portage-Lisgar,” he said.

Bernier then noted that a PPC government would overturn Bill C-4, and “remove the ban imposed” by the bill, as well as “strictly enforce section 163.1(1)(b) of the Criminal Code in order to remove inappropriate pornographic content from schools and libraries.”

“We will abolish federal programs that fund sex change operations for civil servants and prisoners,” he said.

In 2017, the Canadian federal government passed Bill C-16, which added “gender expression” and “gender identity” to Canada’s Human Rights Code and to the Criminal Code’s hate crime section.

Jack Fonseca, Campaign Life Coalition’s director of political operations, warned at the time Bill C-16 would amount to attacks on the family and Christians.

“Mark my words, this law will not be used as some sort of ‘shield’ to defend vulnerable transsexuals, but rather as a weapon with which to bludgeon people of faith and free-thinking Canadians who refuse to deny truth,” he told LifeSiteNews.

Bernier noted that PPC government would “repeal Bill C-16, the bill that added gender self-identification as ground for protection against discrimination.”

“Most people living in this riding support these policies. They have a choice on June 19: They can support a fake Conservative who, like the rest of his party, will say and do nothing; or to elect someone who is not afraid to speak up against radical gender ideology and to fight to protect women and children,” he said.

Bernier, for some time now, has not been shy in blasting what he called “transgender madness” sweeping Canada.

Last year he said he will “never” use pronouns that were “invented by weirdos,” and will only use “he and she.”

He recently got the endorsement of Canadian Catholic high school student Josh Alexander, who was banned from attending classes for saying there are only two genders.

Bernier also has the support of Canadian father Chris Elston, who was recently grabbed by the throat, then thrown to the ground and punched for opposing gender ideology.

Bernier also welcomes a debate on abortion

Last week, Bernier announced that if elected as an MP in the June by-election, he will introduce a private member’s bill to try and ban late-term abortion, calling the practice “abhorrent.”

Bernier has noted before that he opposes late-term abortion, and last year blasted the late-term killing of unborn babies as akin to genocide.

However, he has expressed that he is not completely against abortion in the early stages of pregnancy but would allow his MPs to vote along their consciences with respect to life issues.

The PCC itself has no official party stance on abortion other than the newly announced Protection of Preborn Children Act.

The nation’s top pro-life and pro-family group, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), has given Bernier a C-plus grade, noting he has a mixed voting record on such issues.

CLC notes that Bernier opposes euthanasia, but has in the past voted against pro-life bills during his tenure as a Conservative MP, including one bill which sought to study when a child in the womb becomes a human being, and another bill which sought to protect pregnant women from coercion to abort.

CLC does observe, however, that it seems Bernier “is drifting in the right direction” on life and freedom issues, but does seem to still support pro-LGBT measures such as gay “marriage.”

Share











