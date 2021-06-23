‘Evil is real’: US bishop urges Catholics to pray St. Michael’s Prayer

June 23, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland calls on Catholics to pray now more than ever to combat the dark spiritual forces in the world. In this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency also encourages the faithful to live as children of God, in simplicity, innocence, and holiness.

Bishop Strickland says that with June being named “pride” month, celebrating homosexuality and transgenderism, Christians must “turn to Saint Michael and … pray for all of those who are caught up in the darkness of thinking, ‘We can be prideful about any sin.’” He says that while the message pushed by the LGBT lobby is one of pride in human vice and sin, Saint Michael “points us to the power of God” instead of that of humans.

The bishop of Tyler, Texas, also highlights how every time a person says the Prayer to Saint Michael, he or she rightly recognizes and acknowledges “that evil is real and the demons are roaming this world seeking the ruin of souls.” He calls Christians to always be alert to demonic forces in this “battle between good and evil.”

Bishop Strickland describes how building a better world begins when with person recognizing the power of God, and living as a child of God. He says that “we all need to be reminded to be children of God, and to have that kind of excitement and joy and curiosity about every day.”

Strickland states that while the world often behaves “childish,” where everything is centered in the world and not on God, “Christ calls us to be childlike, to be those who are full of wonder, full of joy, full of hope.”

To watch all previous episodes of The Bishop Strickland Show, click here to visit LifeSite’s Catholic Rumble page.