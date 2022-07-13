message
message
News

Ex-Disney employees sue company for rejecting religious exemptions to COVID jabs

The termination of the employees took place despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banning employer vaccine mandates.
Featured Image
Child wearing rainbow mask, rainbow tee shirt, holding Mickey Mouse doll dressed in rainbow flag colors (Disney Parks Blog photo)

Jack
Bingham
Jack Bingham
Comments 
0

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here. 

(LifeSiteNews) — Three longtime employees of the Walt Disney Company have filed a lawsuit against the entertainment company because they were fired for refusing the abortion-tainted COVID shots on religious grounds.  

The plaintiffs – Barbara Andreas, Stephen J. Cribb, and Adam Pajer, all from Florida – allege that their religious liberty protections were violated by Disney when they were terminated for declining to receive the “COVID-19 vaccinations” despite filing exemption forms saying that “taking these injections would violate their deeply-held convictions.” 

The lawsuit also talks about other strict so-called “safety protocols for COVID-19” imposed by Disney, which included requiring employees to wear “double face masks” and even use face shields and goggles depending on the “proximity to guests.” 

The three ex-employees explain in the filing that before they were fired they reported Disney to the Florida Attorney General’s Office for violating Gov. Ron DeSantis’ November 2021 law that banned employers from imposing coercive vaccine mandates. The trio accuse Disney of terminating their employment as a form of retaliation for filing the complaints.

— Article continues below Petition —
DEFEND Mothers and Babies Against Powerful CEOs Paying Female Employees to Abort!
  Show Petition Text
3167 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 4000!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.

30+ powerful big-box, Big Tech, and mainstream media companies are targeting their young female employees by offering abortion travel “benefits” to new mothers — to kill their children for the sake of corporate profit and productivity! 

THIS PRO-DEATH CORPORATE CULTURE WILL DESTROY LIVES AND VILLIFY BIG FAMILIES AND PRO-LIFE VALUES IF WE DON’T ACT NOW!  

***WE CANNOT LOSE THE PRO-LIFE VICTORY AFTER ROE V. WADE TO ANTI-FAMILY COMPANIES! SEND A MESSAGE TO POWERFUL CEOs TODAY THAT YOU SUPPORT OUR CHILDREN’S RIGHTS OF LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS!*** 

SIGN THE PETITION NOW TO WIN THE CORPORATE PRO-LIFE BATTLE! 

The pro-life movement has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to send a pro-family message to millions of citizens for generations to come — but we cannot LOSE OUT on this moment by caving to corporations and their cheap and disgusting “abortion” benefits! 

CONSUMERS MUST SEND A RESOUNDING MESSAGE TO ALL CORPORATE LEADERS THAT WE WILL NOT TOLERATE EMPLOYEE ABORTION PRESSURE! 

SIGN TODAY and demand the following company CEOs SUPPORT WOMEN AND CHILDREN NOW! 

***WE ARE DELIVERING THIS LETTER TO EACH AND EVERY ONE OF THEM!*** 

Jeff Bezos – Amazon 

 

Brian Moynihan – Bank of America 

 

Whitney Wolfe Herd – Bumble 

 

BuzzFeed – Jonah Peretti 

 

Cigna Health Insurance – David Cordani 

 

 

Citigroup – Jane Fraser 

 

CNN – Chris Licht 

 

Comcast – Brian Roberts 

 

Condé Nast – Roger Lynch 

 

CVS Health – Karen Lynch 

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Lauren Hobart 

 

Goldman Sachs – David Solomon 

 

Hewlett-Packard – Enrique Lores 

 

JPMorgan Chase – Jamie Dimon 

 

Kroger – Rodney McMullen 

 

New York Times – Meredith Kopit Levien 

 

Lyft – Logan Green 

 

MasterCard – Michael Miebach 

 

Meta/Facebook - Mark Zuckerberg 

 

Microsoft – Satya Nadella 

 

Paramount – Brian Robbins 

 

Patagonia – Jenna Johnson 

 

PayPal – Dan Schulman 

 

Procter & Gamble – Jon Moeller 

 

Salesforce – Marc Benioff 

 

Starbucks – Kevin Johnson 

 

Target – Brian Cornell 

 

Tesla, Inc. – Elon Musk 

 

Uber – Dara Khosrowshahi  

 

Vox Media – Jim Bankoff 

 

Disney – Bob Chapek 

 

Yelp – Jeremy Stoppelman 

 

Zillow – Rich Barton 

 

*** SIGN NOW AND MAKE YOUR PRO-LIFE AND PRO-FAMILY VOICE HEARD AT THE WORLD'S LARGEST CORPORATIONS! TELL THESE CEOs TO STOP SUPPORTING ABORTION TODAY! *** 

_____ 

Image Logos: Wikipedia 

  Hide Petition Text

As reported by LifeSiteNews, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in America used fetal cell lines obtained from abortions in their development and/or testing processes. As a result,  many Catholics and other Christians who hold strict views on the sanctity of life from the moment of conception have decided to refuse the shots on the grounds that they are morally incompatible with their religion.

Nevertheless, employers and governments worldwide have sought to compel even those with deeply-held religious beliefs to take the vaccine, contrary to the common understanding of religious rights in democratic countries.  

The Disney suit, filed on June 29, is seeking damages for lost wages, employee benefits, and lawyer fees and has requested a trial by jury.  

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...