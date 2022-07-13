Ex-Disney employees sue company for rejecting religious exemptions to COVID jabs

The termination of the employees took place despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banning employer vaccine mandates.

(LifeSiteNews) — Three longtime employees of the Walt Disney Company have filed a lawsuit against the entertainment company because they were fired for refusing the abortion-tainted COVID shots on religious grounds.

The plaintiffs – Barbara Andreas, Stephen J. Cribb, and Adam Pajer, all from Florida – allege that their religious liberty protections were violated by Disney when they were terminated for declining to receive the “COVID-19 vaccinations” despite filing exemption forms saying that “taking these injections would violate their deeply-held convictions.”

The lawsuit also talks about other strict so-called “safety protocols for COVID-19” imposed by Disney, which included requiring employees to wear “double face masks” and even use face shields and goggles depending on the “proximity to guests.”

The three ex-employees explain in the filing that before they were fired they reported Disney to the Florida Attorney General’s Office for violating Gov. Ron DeSantis’ November 2021 law that banned employers from imposing coercive vaccine mandates. The trio accuse Disney of terminating their employment as a form of retaliation for filing the complaints.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in America used fetal cell lines obtained from abortions in their development and/or testing processes. As a result, many Catholics and other Christians who hold strict views on the sanctity of life from the moment of conception have decided to refuse the shots on the grounds that they are morally incompatible with their religion.

Nevertheless, employers and governments worldwide have sought to compel even those with deeply-held religious beliefs to take the vaccine, contrary to the common understanding of religious rights in democratic countries.

The Disney suit, filed on June 29, is seeking damages for lost wages, employee benefits, and lawyer fees and has requested a trial by jury.

