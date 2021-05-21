Ex-FBI director gave $100k to Biden family while working with Hunter and corrupt Romanian

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Former FBI director Louis Freeh gave $100,000 to a trust for Joe Biden’s grandchildren, worked with his son to help a corrupt Romanian dodge jail time, and solicited Joe for “future work” during his vice presidency, new emails from Hunter Biden's verified laptop reveal.

The emails were obtained by Jack Maxey, former co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room, and published on Thursday by the Daily Mail.

In a message dated April 24, 2017, Freeh alerted Hunter Biden about a $100,000 payment he made to a private trust for the children of Hallie Biden, the widow of Joe Biden’s late son Beau and later Hunter’s girlfriend and drug partner. Around the time of Freeh’s email, Freeh, Hallie, and Hunter all were board members of a foundation established in Beau's memory.

Screenshot/Daily Mail

“As you know, our family foundation made a $100K contribution to Hallie’s children’s trust last year,” Freeh wrote, notifying Hunter Biden that “since the grant did not go to a 501(c) organization, it was not a proper foundation gift.”

“So we’ve been in touch with the IRS… and want to correct the situation as follows: I’ll make a new $100k gift to Haley’s trust, and Hallie’s trust will reimburse the foundation by paying it $100k,” the FBI director said. He offered his “warm regards to Hallie, Dad and Mom.”

Louis Freeh also stated in the email that he “had a good meeting in Bucharest” with the director of SRI – an apparent reference to the national intelligence service of Romania. Freeh added that “we’re hopeful that it may have a positive impact on the case.”

The previous year, Freeh’s law firm, Freeh Sporkin & Sullivan LLP, began providing legal assistance to Romanian real estate tycoon Gabriel “Puiu” Popoviciu, who had been charged with corruption in 2009 in connection with a sale of government-owned property.

Popoviciu was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to seven years in prison in August 2017. The legal team that the tycoon assembled in 2016 to appeal his conviction included Hunter Biden, then employed by Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, a New York law firm with ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton. Biden sat on the board of the corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma at the time, as well.

In March 2017, Freeh wrote to Hunter to update him on the Popoviciu case while soliciting him for work with his powerful father. “'I say [saw] Dad in St Joe’s and the 900a today and he said hi walking back from communion--I didn't get the chance to return greetings,” Freeh wrote.

“If you have his cell and a personal email, I’d like to have his contacts (will protect). I would still like to persuade him to associate with me and FSS---as we have some very good and profitable matters which he could enhance with minimal time,” he said.

Screenshot/Daily Mail

Hunter Biden gave the ex-FBI chief his father’s cell phone number and an email address for vice presidential assistant Kathy Chung, the Daily Mail reported.

“He rarely ever uses email” Hunter told Freeh, stressing that Chung’s email address was “the best way to make sure he gets the message.” “That’s Kathy whom you have met,” he said.

Kathy Chung, a current staffer at the Biden White House, appears to have been hired by Hunter Biden in 2012 to work for his father. Emails show that Chung later sent the younger Biden phone numbers of the Clintons and several congressional leaders from a government email address in 2015.

Other correspondence between Louis Freeh and Hunter Biden feature Freeh claiming to have spoken to Joe Biden during his vice presidency, seemingly about business matters. “I would be delighted to do future work with you,” Freeh told Hunter in July 2016, in an email labelled “confidential and privileged.” “I also spoke to Dad a few weeks ago and would like to explore with him some future work options,” he said.

Screenshot/Daily Mail

While discussing Gabriel Popoviciu’s situation with Hunter Biden in yet another message the following month, Freeh again pressed Hunter that he “would like to talk with you and Dad about working together next year.”

“As you know, we have both a law firm and ‘solutions/investigations’ group with a very good brand,” he said, mentioning that he was “currently representing the Malaysian PM and his family.” “So if it’s something which interests you both, let’s talk about it at some point,” Freeh added. “It would certainly be an honor to work with you both.”

Screenshot/Daily Mail

Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, whom Freeh represented, was incarcerated in 2020 for his role in a multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme. While assisting Razak and Popoviciu, Freeh also represented corrupt Israeli diamond trader Beny Steinmetz. In January, a Swiss court sentenced Steinmetz to five years in jail and fined him more than $50 million in part due to his alleged bribery of top officials in Guinea.

Screenshot/Daily Mail

The revelations from Jack Maxey released by Daily Mail are the latest in the months-long Hunter Biden laptop scandal that broke last fall.

A Delaware repairman, John Paul Mac Isaac, reportedly first obtained the laptop when Biden abandoned it at a computer repair shop in April 2019. Mac Isaac alerted the FBI shortly after, though the agency waited for months before issuing a subpoena for the MacBook that fall.

Last month, Maryman & Associates, an IT firm led by a former FBI agent, found “no evidence” of “altered or manufactured” data on the laptop after a forensic analysis.

The laptop contains numerous emails detailing Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s possibly illegal, often foreign, business deals, in addition to messages linking Hunter Biden directly to Chinese dictator Xi Jinping. Four months after Inauguration Day, Hunter still maintains a lucrative stake in a Chinese state-backed equity firm implicated in the scandal, despite Joe Biden’s promise that his family would cut all foreign ties if he became president.