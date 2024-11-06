Ex-feminist apologizes for 2013 anti-Catholic protest at Notre Dame Cathedral

In an October 31 video, Marguerite Stern, who has become a leading figure in the fight against LGBT indoctrination, extended her remorse to Catholics for running topless in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris following the resignation of Benedict XVI in 2013.

(LifeSiteNews) — Marguerite Stern, a former radical feminist turned pro-family advocate, has apologized for running through Notre Dame Cathedral while topless in 2013 as part of a left-wing protest, revealing that her behavior destroyed part of herself.

In an October 31 video, Stern, who has now become a leading figure in the fight against LGBT indoctrination in France, extended her remorse to Catholics for running topless in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris following the resignation of Benedict XVI in 2013.

In 2013, Stern was part of eight feminists who ran topless through Notre Dame Cathedral, celebrating the news of Benedict XVI’s resignation, who they considered “homophobic.”

In the video, Stern explained that she was baptized Catholic but eventually rejected the religion, which ultimately culminated in her left-wing activism and the event at Notre Dame, which she now sees “was a way of damaging a part of France, which is to say a part of myself. At 22, I didn’t realize it.”

Stern’s beliefs have completely changed since that day. After years of embracing radical feminism and the LGBT agenda, Stern realized that transgender ideology in particular “does not create but destroys,” and is rooted in “self-hatred.”

Following this realization, Stern turned her passion and dedication to protecting children from the worst effects of the LGBT agenda.

During her journey, Stern realized that the Catholic faith is crucial to the survival of French culture, explaining that, “Rites bring us together. They soothe, sometimes repair, and regulate our emotions; they anchor us in the present by reminding us of what has gone before.”

While she has still yet to return to the Catholic faith, she did explain that Notre Dame Cathedral is a central aspect of French heritage and culture, and ultimately a place she has not stopped loving.

“I remember that the day after the fire [in 2019], I went to cry in a church,” she recalled, explaining of her past that while she never actually stopped loving her country’s Catholic heritage, “sometimes we love badly.”

Stern said she recognizes the sacredness and richness of the Catholic culture in France which is inseparable from her fight against transgenderism.

“And then there’s something else: There’s what’s beyond us,” she continued. “The steeples that tower over us and dress our soundscapes. The majesty of the buildings. The wonder of entering a church. The beauty. And the faith of believers. I’m sorry I trampled on that.”

“Without believing in God, on certain points I ultimately come to the same conclusions as Catholics,” she said.

“It’s fashionable these days to denigrate Catholics and make them out to be old-France idiots, insufficiently hip to deserve the status of human beings,” Stern concluded. “In the past, I have used this climate to act immorally, while helping to reinforce it. I sincerely apologize for that.”

